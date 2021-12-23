Some people said they've even modeled their own home decor after some of the most popular shows

Americans Say the Television Home They'd Most Like to Move Into is Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion

Millennial nostalgia is here to stay. A third of Americans would drop everything to move into the mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, according to new research.

The study of 2,000 U.S. residents looked into which iconic TV homes were the most coveted and found 36% would love to move into the Bel-Air, California, home of Will Smith's aunt and uncle if given the opportunity.

Other popular TV homes respondents would move into are the Pasadena apartment in The Big Bang Theory (29%), the house from The Brady Bunch (28%), and the swanky apartments from Sex and the City (19%).

One in three respondents (32%) said they would book a destination vacation so they could drive past an iconic TV or movie location.

Commissioned by furniture brand Article and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealed the tenants from The Big Bang Theory apartment would make the best neighbors (29%), followed by The Brady Bunch (24%), Friends (23%), and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (23%).

Looking at how the modern home stacks up to the sets you see on TV, the study revealed 59% believe their homes are nice enough to be used as television show sets and nearly as many (55%) think their homes are the nicest out of their friend circles.

When it comes to wardrobe inspiration, 25% said that their wardrobe is inspired by their favorite TV show/movie characters.

Two in three pay close attention to the background decor of their favorite TV shows, and eight percent take it to the extreme — modeling their own decor after some of the most popular shows of the year like Virgin River, Bridgerton, and The Circle.

A quarter of respondents found TV shows like The Big Bang Theory and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have the most stylish furniture of any TV show. Other shows that have eye-catching decor include Sex and the City (23%), The Brady Bunch (20%) and Bridgerton (18%).

And if given the opportunity to own a piece of furniture from a TV show, respondents would most likely want the Central Perk sofa from Friends (35%), the Captain's chair from Star Trek (31%) or the dining set from The Golden Girls (29%).