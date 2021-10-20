The survey also found that it took an average of three months of working from home until respondents got tired of their decor and furniture

Over Half of Americans Have Judged Their Coworkers' Home Decor on Video Calls, Survey Finds

Ever found yourself critiquing your co-worker's background while on a video call? You're not alone, according to new research.

In a recent survey of 2,004 Americans, half (54%) of all remote workers admit to judging their colleagues' office decor or furniture during virtual meetings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But it goes both ways — 64% said they were so concerned about being judged themselves that they decided to upgrade their own space.

Since early 2020, nearly half of remote workers have purchased new home office furniture, while 40% of all respondents have redecorated at least one room and 33% have bought new living area furniture.

Commissioned by Oliver Space and conducted by OnePoll, the survey also found that it took an average of three months until respondents got tired of the decor and furniture in their home and decided to buy some new items instead.

Of the 1,385 respondents who've worked from home during the past 18 months, 85% of them regularly do it somewhere other than a home office.

Instead, the most popular non-office work locations are living rooms (28%), bedrooms (20%) and dining rooms (15%).

Remote workers often repurpose other household furniture such as chairs (37%), coffee tables (35%) or dining room tables (33%) to make these DIY work environments more comfortable.

Respondents also said they needed an average of four weeks to find the right work-from-home setup, and will now spend 40% of their day in any given room that isn't meant to be an office.

But after more than a year and a half of working from home, seven in 10 remote workers have become so comfortable that they're reluctant about going back into an actual office.

Staying at home isn't just a work luxury, either: 44% claimed they were homebodies both before the pandemic as well as now.

That could be related to the fact that 67% believe their home is the only place in the world they can truly be themselves.