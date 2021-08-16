Americans Can Expect Storms and 'Flip-Flop' Temperatures This Winter

The upcoming winter season might be full of surprises.

Every year towards the end of summer, the Old Farmer's Almanac releases its winter weather forecast, predicting what the season will look and feel like across the U.S. According to this year's report, Americans can expect a "frosty flip-flop winter" across the entire country.

"On average, we'll see near-normal amounts of the white stuff from coast to coast. However, there will be notable month-to-month variations," the report reads.

Though reports from the trusted publication show near-normal amounts of snow, it could be less than expected as temperatures will likely fluctuate and cause snow to melt. However, most of the country will experience plummeting temperatures at the start of the new year.

The Northern Plains and the Rockies can expect storms of heavy ice, sleet, snow and rain. Southern regions, like Texas, won't be exempt from the low temperatures either, looking at a winter similar to last year's record-breaking numbers.

According to the Almanac, once February rolls around, precipitation will decrease but March will end with the East and far Midwest being hit with a huge winter storm.

The Almanac employs solar science, climatology and meteorology to make their long-range weather predictions, "comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity." It's been releasing forecasts since its founding in 1792.