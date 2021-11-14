Amazon's Best-Selling Towels with More Than 20,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Half Off Right Now
Now that winter is nearly here, lots of steaming hot showers are likely in your future. And the perfect way to extend that post-shower bliss is to wrap up in a cozy, fresh towel worthy of a swanky spa. If your towels have seen better days, don't despair. Just be sure to snag these American Soft Linen Turkish cotton towel sets on Amazon for half off right now.
You have so many choices when it comes to color, thanks to the 16 hues ranging from colonial blue to cheerful Malibu peach that will have you dreaming of summer. These towels aren't just pretty; they happen to be the best-seller in bath towel sets on Amazon — and for good reason.
Buy It! American Soft Linen 3-Piece Set Towel, $18.69 (orig. $36.95); amazon.com
Shoppers have said that after only using these towels once, they "doubt" they will ever "go back to other towels," with other glowing reviews describing the towels as "soft, absorbent, [and] way better than the box store." The towel sets are even "cheapskate towel snob approved" thanks to the "perfect combination of fluffy and absorbent" qualities, one honest customer declared.
As if the rainbow of color choices, super soft feel, and sale price weren't enough, the towels come in an array of set sizes. Choose from a three, four, or six-piece towel set, as well as a four-piece washcloth set.
Right now, the three-piece towel set that comes with one bath towel, one hand towel, and a washcloth is a steal of a deal at just under $19 (normally $36.95). If you're in the market for a full-on towel overhaul, you can snag a six-piece set for $34, which is 53 percent off its full price. For those who love snuggling up in a giant bath towel, you're in luck too, as there are both jumbo and oversized options.
Buy It! American Soft Linen 6-Piece Set Towel, $33.99 (orig. $72.95); amazon.com
Plus, there's no special cleaning required — just pop the towels right into the washer and dryer and they'll come out as good as new. You will want to make sure you wash and dry these towels separately before your first use though, as the brand notes you may see some lint. Shoppers have shared that after the initial wash, you won't have to worry about the towels shedding at all when you're drying off.
No matter what set you go with, the 100 percent Turkish cotton will feel luxuriously soft and fluffy after your shower or bath. And with the holiday season quickly coming up, these towels would make a wonderful gift for family and friends settling into a new home or apartment. One satisfied customer raved, "It feels like I am in a five-star hotels' spa in my bathroom."
At these prices, go ahead and treat yourself — and those on your gift list — to the ″best towels you will ever use.″
