These Bath Towels with 36,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like 'Luxury' — and They're Just $10 Apiece

“You feel like you’re actually drying off, not just pushing water around”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on April 12, 2023 07:00 AM

American Soft Linen Luxury 4 Piece Bath Towel Se
Photo: Amazon

If you're looking to give your bathroom a spa-worthy refresh, we suggest snapping up these customer-favorite bath towels while they're on sale.

A major hit with Amazon shoppers, the American Soft Linen Turkish Cotton Bath Towels are currently the best-selling bath towels on the entire site. That means you'll find them in thousands of shopping carts right now — and they've been approved by tons of reviewers. The set, which comes with four bath towels, is on sale for just $10 apiece — which is a whopping 49 percent off.

So why can't Amazon shoppers stop snapping them up? Well, the towels are made of 100 percent Turkish cotton that's soft to the touch. The thick towels, which measure 27 inches by 54 inches, are also super absorbent, so they'll dry you off quickly.

American Soft Linen Luxury 4 Piece Bath Towel Se
Amazon

Buy It! American Soft Linen 4-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set in Dark Gray, $39.94 (orig. $77.99); amazon.com

Designed to last, the towels have double stitching along the lengths. As far as maintenance, the brand recommends washing them separately in warm water without bleach or fabric softener. Then just tumble dry in a small load using a low or medium heat setting. The best part? The towels get softer after each wash — without fading or losing their shape.

The towels come in 15 colors, including shades of gray, brown, and blue. Based on your bathroom's aesthetic, you can take your pick from neutrals and bright hues. And right now, every color is on sale.

More than 36,600 customers have given the towels a five-star rating. Reviewers rave that they're "thick and plush," with many calling them a "luxury." One shopper wrote, "You feel like you're actually drying off, not just pushing water around."

A bunch of customers also say the towels are "super soft" and "look great," with one reviewer saying, "Even after multiple washes, they have maintained that soft plushy texture that they started with."

Ready to upgrade your bathroom? Head to Amazon to pick up the American Soft Linen Turkish Cotton Bath Towels while they're up to 49 percent off!

American Soft Linen Luxury 4 Piece Bath Towel Se
Amazon

Buy It! American Soft Linen 4-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set in Sky Blue, $39.94 (orig. $77.99); amazon.com

