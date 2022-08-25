Upgrade Your Bathroom with Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towel Set While It's on Sale at Amazon

If your bathroom towels are starting to get thin, now's a great time to invest in a set of fluffy towels backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers.

Right now, the American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set is 35 percent off at Amazon. The popular towels (they have 31,000 five-star ratings!) are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, meaning they're soft to the touch. And thanks to their long pile height, they're also super plush and absorbent, so they'll dry you off quickly.

Amazon

Buy It! American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set, $23.99 (orig. $36.95); amazon.com

The set comes with three different sized towels: a bath towel, a hand towel, and a washcloth. It's currently available in 15 colors, from warm neutrals to brighter hues. Normally, the set costs $37, but right now every color is on sale for $24. That comes out to just $8 for each towel.

With proper care, the double-stitched cotton towels are designed to hold up for years. Luckily, they're easy to clean since they're machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends washing them separately in warm water (avoiding bleach and fabric softeners) and tumble drying them on a low or medium heat setting in a small load. And before you first use them, be sure to wash them a couple of times.

A customer-favorite product, the towels are currently the best-selling bath towel set on the entire site. So it comes as no surprise that the towels have racked up so many five-star ratings from shoppers who call them "super soft and absorbent." One reviewer raved: "My bathroom feels like a luxury hotel thanks to these."

Many also praise how "thick" and "fluffy" the towels are, with one saying: "I don't feel like I'm standing there for 10 minutes trying to dry off."

There's no end date listed for the deal, so shop the American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set at Amazon before the discount disappears.

Amazon

Buy It! American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set, $23.99 (orig. $36.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set, $23.99 (orig. $36.95); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.