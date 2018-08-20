American Man Arrested for Allegedly Urinating on Sleeping Fellow Passenger During Flight to Japan

A man traveling from Chicago to Tokyo was arrested for allegedly urinating on another passenger, the Japan Times reports.

According to the local news outlet, Denish Kishorchandra Parekh, a 24-year-old engineer, was traveling from Chicago O’Hare airport to the Narita Airport on an All Nippon Airways flight when he allegedly relieved himself on a 50-year-old businessman who was asleep in the business class section.

The crew on board the All Nippon Airways flight restrained Parekh and reported the alleged assault to Japanese police, the Japan Times reports. The outlet adds that the Chiba Prefectural Police said the two men did not appear to know each other, and did not have an argument before the alleged incident.

The police also told Japan Today that the suspect drank at least four glasses of champagne and one cup of sake before the alleged incident, and says the victim was seated two rows behind Parekh. When he was arrested upon landing, the suspect denied the allegation and said he had no recollection of the occurrence.

All Nippon Airways did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.