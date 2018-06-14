Glee Creator Ryan Murphy Lists Massive 'Dream House' in Laguna Beach for $18 Million

Murphy purchased the house, which was recently featured in Architectural Digest, with his "first real money"

Megan Stein
June 14, 2018 12:46 PM
<p>Ryan Murphy has just listed <a href="https://people.com/home/ryan-murphy-laguna-beach-house/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">his Laguna Beach compound</a>, and it&rsquo;s the opposite of an&nbsp;American horror story. The award-winning screenwriter, director and producer behind <a href="https://people.com/tv/glee-cast-where-are-they-now/"><em>Glee</em></a> and <a href="https://people.com/home/murder-house-american-horror-story-rosenheim-mansion-owners-sue/"><em>AHS</em></a> is selling his stunning abode for $18.75 million with <a href="https://templehillsdrive.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rob Giem of Compass.</a></p>
Jim Bartsch; Inset: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Murphy&rsquo;s stunning estate sits on 1.25 acres with unobstructed views of San Clemente and the Catalina Islands. It&rsquo;s completely walled and gated for privacy, and boasts retractable glass doors that lead to the outside for true indoor-outdoor living.</p>
Jim Bartsch
<p>He&nbsp;<a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/ryan-murphy-california-beach-house" target="_blank" rel="noopener">admitted to <i>Architectural Digest</i></a> in January 2017 that he was somewhat addicted to redesigning the California mansion he shares with his husband, David Miller, and their sons, Logan and Ford. &ldquo;Design has always been a passion of mine, a place to pour anxiety and joy in equal measure,&rdquo; he said. &ldquo;When my business manager complained of my Laguna hobby, I replied, &lsquo;I figure it&rsquo;s either furniture or cocaine.&rsquo;&rdquo;</p>
Jim Bartsch
<p>The main house has four bedrooms, and an ocean view master suite with a private study. &ldquo;The Laguna home was always a dream, purchased with my first real money (from the pilot of <i>Nip/Tuck)</i>,&rdquo; he told <em>AD</em>.</p>
Jim Bartsch
<p>This master bath boasts a free-standing tub, walk-in shower and a seating area. Murphy also decked it out with some artwork from his personal collection, which he curated with interior designer Cliff Fong.</p>
Jim Bartsch
<p>&ldquo;The California dream house now became a literal tribute to the photographers, furniture designers, potters and decorators who have, over the last 100 years, made the Golden State their home as well,&rdquo; he said of his treasure trove of sculptures, paintings and art installations.</p>
Jim Bartsch
<p>The house also has an undeniable industrial edge. The base of his abode was described in the magazine as &#8220;concrete and glass and minimalist.&#8221;</p>
Jim Bartsch
<p>The pool court and pavilion is a particularly masterful addition to the estate, which also includes a two-bedroom guest house and gardens. The 43-foot lap pool sits in front of a two-story structure that includes a terrace, fireplace and pool bath on both levels.</p>
Jim Bartsch
