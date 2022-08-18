Amazon Shoppers Write That These Bed Sheets Are 'Beyond Comfy,' and They're on Sale Starting at $25

Everyone has their ritual when it comes to getting ready to sleep — whether they prefer nursing a mug of tea or fluffing their favorite set of pillows. And if you happen to be in the market for a new set of sheets, you're in luck: Amazon has plenty of top-rated bundles on sale now.

Start with the American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set, which is just $30 for a queen set. The bed sheets are woven from a double-brushed microfiber material, making them breathable, cool, and gentle on skin. Each set is also made to be fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant, so the durable sheets are made to last. Plus, these sheets are designed to be used year-round.

The sheet set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that's built with an elastic band that can stretch over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from a fleet of solid colors, including chocolate brown, aqua, and pearled ivory, all of which are available in sizes twin, full, queen, and king. And when they're ready to be cleaned, simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.

Buy It! American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with many noting that the set is "cheerful" and "super soft." One user said, "I could order one in every single color they are so comfortable and durable," while another shared: "These sheets are beyond comfy."

One five-star reviewer raved about the sheet set, explaining, "I experienced the softness of this set while vacationing at a friend's house and purchased the same on my flight back." They went on to say: "This is by far the softest and the most pleasant sheet set I have ever slept on." They finished off by saying, "Can't say enough about this set."

Head to Amazon to get the American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set while it's on sale.

