People.com Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Write That These Bed Sheets Are 'Beyond Comfy,' and They're on Sale Starting at $25 “I could order one in every single color” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Everyone has their ritual when it comes to getting ready to sleep — whether they prefer nursing a mug of tea or fluffing their favorite set of pillows. And if you happen to be in the market for a new set of sheets, you're in luck: Amazon has plenty of top-rated bundles on sale now. Start with the American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set, which is just $30 for a queen set. The bed sheets are woven from a double-brushed microfiber material, making them breathable, cool, and gentle on skin. Each set is also made to be fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant, so the durable sheets are made to last. Plus, these sheets are designed to be used year-round. The sheet set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that's built with an elastic band that can stretch over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from a fleet of solid colors, including chocolate brown, aqua, and pearled ivory, all of which are available in sizes twin, full, queen, and king. And when they're ready to be cleaned, simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low. Amazon Buy It! American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with many noting that the set is "cheerful" and "super soft." One user said, "I could order one in every single color they are so comfortable and durable," while another shared: "These sheets are beyond comfy." One five-star reviewer raved about the sheet set, explaining, "I experienced the softness of this set while vacationing at a friend's house and purchased the same on my flight back." They went on to say: "This is by far the softest and the most pleasant sheet set I have ever slept on." They finished off by saying, "Can't say enough about this set." Amazon Buy It! American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.