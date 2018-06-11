American Eagle Is Growing Up! See Its Super-Stylish New Line of Dorm Decor

American Eagle has a super-cute new collaboration, just in time for college shopping season!

The trendy, teen-friendly brand’s clothing can already be found on campuses around the country, but now the popular retailer is getting into the dorm decor business.

AE has partnered with Dormify, an online mecca for decor pieces designed specifically to add major personality to cookie-cutter college living spaces and teeny first apartments.

American Eagle x Dormify

Dormify’s aim is “honoring customers’ individuality and celebration of self-expression,” according to a release from the site, which also has plenty of stylish finds for adult shoppers. It’s “perfect for lounging, studying, sleeping and more,” the statement adds.

American Eagle x Dormify

The line features bedding sets, decorative pillows and throws, in an of-the-moment range of patterns like Japanese Shibori — a kind of tie-dye — and in materials like “sweatshirt sherpa” and crushed velvet.

Duvet cover and sham sets start at $99 for Twin and Twin XL and head up to $179. Pillows in metallic crackle, marble, and skull motifs go from $36 to $39. And a double-sided throw costs $39.

American Eagle has previously released a handful of accessories for the home under the label AEO APT, including tapestry wall hangings, pool floats and desk organizers.

Shop the full collection on ae.com.