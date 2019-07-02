For prospective homeowners looking for something on the smaller side, perhaps it’s time to ditch your realtor and head straight for Amazon.

That’s right – the online retailer has houses for sale that can be yours for less than $20,000, given you don’t mind a tiny footprint and a whole lot of manual labor.

One of the site’s most popular options, the Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway, sells for $18,800, with the added bonus of free shipping.

The 292-square-foot home features a downstairs with three rooms and an upstairs lofted sleeping area that’s not included in the square footage. The suggested building time is two to three days for two adults working together.

The company recommends using it as either a summer home or a home office, or perhaps a stand-alone retail building, and adding extra insulation in colder weather.

Still, it’s not exactly move-in ready; if buyers want working plumbing for a toilet, shower, or kitchen sink, they’ll have to buy and install it themselves.

The itty-bitty cabin is just one of many tiny houses available on Amazon, like the $4,990, 113-square-foot cabin from Lillevilla, or the $10,695 273-square-foot garden house kit from Allwood Arlanda.

The popularity of tiny homes, which require buyers to shed many of their material belongings in exchange for a more minimalistic lifestyle, has been on the rise in recent years, and has even inspired a lineup of shows on HGTV.

Tiny House, Big Living premiered on the network in 2014 with a focus on houses smaller than 500 square feet, while Tiny House Hunters debuted that same year.

Even Chip and Joanna Gaines have renovated a tiny “shotgun” house on Fixer Upper. It later went up for sale asking $950,000.

The network has aired plenty of similar shows, too, including Tiny House Builders, Tiny Luxury, and Tiny Paradise.

“Living in a tiny house has freed up a lot of physical and mental energy,” Brandon Irwin told Parade magazine in 2017 of his 360-square-foot Kansas home. “It’s been such a relief.”

Vera Struck, meanwhile, told the outlet she loves her tiny home, too, which features a 135-square-foot main room, plus a 65-square-foot bedroom loft and a 40-square-foot storage loft.

Despite the appeal, tiny homes do come with some hiccups; many local zoning laws have minimum lot size requirements, making them cost more than just the materials needed to build them, according to the National Association of Home Builders.