Amazon Shoppers Say You ‘Get a Lot More Than You Pay for’ with These Best-Selling Sheets

Shopping for sheets online can be tricky. How can you pick out a set that you know will be comfortable and soft without actually feeling the material? If you're looking for luxuriously soft, budget-friendly sheets, you can count on thousands of Amazon shoppers to recommend the Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Microfiber sheet set. The best part? Prices start at just $15.
The four-piece set comes with one flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. All are woven out of a polyester microfiber material that not only offers strength and durability, but is also exceptionally soft. An elastic band is sewn into the fitted sheet, allowing for a snug fit that won't come undone even under the most restless of sleepers. Plus, the material can handle multiple runs through the washer and dryer without pilling or becoming starchy.
The super soft sheet set comes in a range of sizes, from twin to California king, and in 44 solid colors and patterns. The sheets are so popular that they're currently ranking as Amazon's number one best-selling item in the home and kitchen department.
Over 155,000 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating, citing that "you get a lot more than you pay for" with these sheets, which also happen to be "great for hot weather."
"Sweet dreams are made of these," one five-star shopper says. "There is nothing like a beautiful bed with soft dreamy sheets of sweet softness. I love these sheets. Oh the softness! The feeling of it against the skin! The smoothness that makes you feel as if you're sleeping on a cloud! Yes, they are heavenly. These sheets are worth every penny."
"Probably the best sheets I've ever owned," another five-star shopper writes. "These are a great value and do not lack in quality. They are as silky smooth as the day we bought them. AmazonBasics offers great sheets at a great price… The thing I love most about these is that they actually stay on my bed. I've had a lot of trouble finding sheets that would actually fit. These sheets have finally solved my problem! The sheets have stayed where they're supposed to and I have not had to adjust them a single time since I've bought them."
Shop the best-selling AmazonBasics super soft sheet set on Amazon and finally get that good night's sleep.
