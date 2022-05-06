Amazon's Latest Batch of Sales Include Deals on Kindles, Smart TVs, and Vacuum Cleaners — Up to 65% Off
If you're on the hunt for some shopping this weekend, you're in luck: Amazon just dropped thousands of not-to-missed deals — up to 65 percent off — on tons of products in every department.
Right now, you'll be able to snag huge discounts on fashion, beauty products, home and kitchen essentials, and electronics. Thanks to all these low prices, you won't even have to spend a lot of money to snag top-rated items, including an Amazon Kindle for just $55 and a Ninja personal blender for only $65. But if you are after some big-ticket items, don't overlook this Shark vacuum cleaner that's 20 percent off, as well as a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses that have been slashed to under $200.
Keep scrolling to check out all of the best deals happening at Amazon this weekend.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Now:
- Amazon Kindle, $54.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug, $32.99 (orig. $74.98)
- Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Vacuum, $279.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $119.25 (orig. $159)
- Ewedoos Women's Tennis Dress, $31.99 (orig. $42.95)
- Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $16.14 (orig. $24.95)
- Ninja Nutri Personal Countertop Blender, $64.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Blink Outdoor Camera Kit, $84.99 (orig. $134.98)
- Best Price Mattress 4-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $67.76 (orig. $119.99)
- Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $163 (orig. $213)
- Cupshe Women's V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.49 (orig. $29.99)
- 12-Pack Large Hair Claw Clips, $11.88 (orig. $19.99)
- Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet, $44.90 (orig. $67.35)
- Amazon Fire 55-Inch TV, $369.99 (orig. $559.99)
- Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $93.49 (orig. $269.99)
- Hount Women's Summer Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $30.98 (orig. $39.99)
- BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Digital Hair Straightener, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment center with a new TV, consider the Amazon Fire 55-Inch TV, which is 34 percent off right now. The smart TV is equipped with Alexa capabilities and allows you to stream in 4K Ultra HD, giving you the bonafide movie theater experience in the comfort of your home.
Buy It! Amazon Fire 55-Inch TV, $369.99 (orig. $559.99); amazon.com
Those who have been on the hunt for an affordable robot vacuum can stop their search with the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner because it's under $100 (such a steal!). The robot vacuum cleaner can hit suction powers up to 1,800 pascals and includes four cleaning modes. Thousands of shoppers are seriously impressed by the device, with one noting that it "works as well as my old, more expensive, Roomba."
Buy It! Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $93.49 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com
You'll also be able to find a slew of items under $50, including the Ewedoos Women's Tennis Dress; it looks just like the Exercise Dress from Outdoor Voices (but at a fraction of the price!). You can also snag a set of 12 claw clips for only $12, as well as a top-rated Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet for 33 percent off; it's the ideal vessel to perfectly fry eggs thanks to its natural nonstick properties.
Keep reading to check out more weekend deals, or head straight to Amazon to riffle through everything else that's on sale right now.
Buy It! Ewedoos Women's Tennis Dress, $31.99 (orig. $42.95); amazon.com
Buy It! 12-Pack Large Hair Claw Clips, $11.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet, $44.90 (orig. $67.35); amazon.com
