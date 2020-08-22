Tons of Vacuums Are on Sale on Amazon Right Now — but These Are the 5 Best Deals
Prices start at just $84
Amazon’s Big Summer Sale is still happening, which means major deals are being added to the site every day. While you’ll find items on sale in every category from fashion to electronics, some of the best discounts are on vacuum cleaners. These are five of the best vacuum deals on Amazon right now:
- Moosoo 4-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $83.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99)
- Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.14 (orig. $139.99)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Tineco A11 Master+ Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $279 (orig. $399.99)
- Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $589.99 (orig. $699.99)
If you’re on a budget but looking for a powerful stick model, two highly rated options from Moosoo and Aposen are on sale for just under $85. Shoppers rave that the Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — which is currently Amazon’s third best-selling stick vacuum — is lightweight, durable, and performs “just as good as a Dyson.”
Buy It! Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.14 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
You’ll even find a best-selling robot vacuum for $160 this weekend. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has long dominated Amazon's best-selling robotic vacuums chart thanks to over 10,600 positive four- and five-star reviews. Customers say it’s “greatly enhanced” their lives, especially if you have pets. One shopper raved: “I have four pets who shed a bunch, and it picks up the pet hair and dirt without me having to lift a finger! It does the job and then returns to its base for charging. It is almost like magic.”
Buy It! Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Not to mention, Dyson is having a rare deal on one of its latest models. Released just last year, the V11 Torque Drive happens to be $110 off. If its sale price makes you want to take the plunge, we recommend doing it quickly — Dysons don’t tend to stay in stock long when they’re marked down.
Buy It! Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $589.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com
To shop more vacuums on sale, check out the home section of Amazon’s Big Summer Sale here.