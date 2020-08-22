Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Tons of Vacuums Are on Sale on Amazon Right Now — but These Are the 5 Best Deals

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you’re on a budget but looking for a powerful stick model, two highly rated options from Moosoo and Aposen are on sale for just under $85. Shoppers rave that the Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — which is currently Amazon’s third best-selling stick vacuum — is lightweight, durable, and performs “just as good as a Dyson.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.14 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

You’ll even find a best-selling robot vacuum for $160 this weekend. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has long dominated Amazon's best-selling robotic vacuums chart thanks to over 10,600 positive four- and five-star reviews. Customers say it’s “greatly enhanced” their lives, especially if you have pets. One shopper raved: “I have four pets who shed a bunch, and it picks up the pet hair and dirt without me having to lift a finger! It does the job and then returns to its base for charging. It is almost like magic.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Not to mention, Dyson is having a rare deal on one of its latest models. Released just last year, the V11 Torque Drive happens to be $110 off. If its sale price makes you want to take the plunge, we recommend doing it quickly — Dysons don’t tend to stay in stock long when they’re marked down.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $589.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com