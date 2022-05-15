There Are Tons of Vacuum Deals Hiding in Amazon's Goldbox Store, Including 42% Off Shark Robot Vacuums

And if you're looking for a gadget to clean your space for you, a robot vacuum cleaner is the way to go. There are a few options on this list, but one of our favorites has got to be this Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum. The now-$170 robotic vacuum can be programmed to clean in real time or on schedule via your phone. The smart vacuum is made with intuitive sensors that prevent it from falling and is compatible with virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa, so you can command it with your voice.