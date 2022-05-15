There Are Tons of Vacuum Deals Hiding in Amazon's Goldbox Store, Including 42% Off Shark Robot Vacuums
Good vacuum cleaners aren't hard to come by on Amazon. Shockingly steep vacuum deals on the other hand? Now, that's an entirely different story. Usually, you'd have to wait for a huge sale holiday like Prime Day or Black Friday to score a top-notch vacuum cleaner at a heavily marked down price. But Amazon's best-kept secret — aka its hidden Goldbox Deals hub — is brimming with vacuum sales up to 77 percent off right now.
Amazon's Goldbox section has everything you need to clean your floors at an incredible price. Think upright, stick, and robot vacuums starting at just $80. Yes, you read that right! Even better? You can cash in on popular vacuums from notable brands like Bissell, Shark, Hoover, and more.
Amazon Upright and Robot Vacuum Deals
- Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Stick Vacuum, $165.69 (orig. $195.69)
- Shark WandVac Ultra-Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Hoover Elite Swivel Upright Vacuum, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $113.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base, $349.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $78.99 (orig. $109.79)
- Inse V70 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $114.57 (orig. $508.79)
- Eufy by Anker RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $103.13 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Vacuum Cleaner, $222.19 (orig. $247.19)
- Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $113.62 (orig. $169.98)
- Eufy by Anker RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Hoover OnePwr Blade Max Hard Floor Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $259.99)
- Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $479.99)
- Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $379.99 (orig. $549.99)
Pet owners know that an upright vacuum with seriously good suction is an absolute must. It's why thousands of shoppers love this Bissell vacuum cleaner that's specifically designed to pick up long hair, kibble bits, and tracked-in dirt like a pro. In fact, the vacuum has earned more than 5,700 five-star ratings on Amazon so far.
Another solid upright vacuum to consider is this popular one from Hoover. Made with a durable brush roll, the vacuum gets grimy bits and crumbs stuck in your carpets and uses edge-to-edge suction, which means less time vacuuming and more time doing spent something else. The upright vacuum is down to just $120 right now.
If you want to cut the cord (literally), go with a stick vacuum like this cordless one from Whall. With three suction levels, you can customize your cleaning while tackling light touch-ups or large messes. The rechargeable battery and dust cup are easy to reach, and it even comes with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to trap allergens inside. You'll also love that the vacuum can turn into a handheld and comes with three attachments, making it easy to go over the sofa and stairs.
And if you're looking for a gadget to clean your space for you, a robot vacuum cleaner is the way to go. There are a few options on this list, but one of our favorites has got to be this Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum. The now-$170 robotic vacuum can be programmed to clean in real time or on schedule via your phone. The smart vacuum is made with intuitive sensors that prevent it from falling and is compatible with virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa, so you can command it with your voice.
Want to see what other deals are in store this weekend? Browse through our list for some vacuum deals you can't pass up.
