Don't Miss Out! This Build-It-Yourself Tiny House Is on Sale for Less Than $3,000 Right Now

By now, you've probably heard of van life and tiny house living that have become increasingly popular over the past few years. If you're in the market for your own tiny house, then you're in luck because we found a build-it-yourself kit at Amazon on sale for Black Friday.

The Handy Home Products Palisade Storage Shed is a small, 12-foot by 8-foot space that can easily be transformed into a tiny house with a few additional purchases. Initially, this will get you started with the basic shell and includes sturdy walls, extra-wide sliding barn doors, a metal door latch, over-door windows, and floor framing and decking. The best part is it comes ready to assemble yourself with step-by-step instructions, and all you'll need is basic household tools. Plus, everything is pre-cut so all you have to do is put pieces together. To make the process as smooth as possible, we recommend having at least two adults work together.

Tiny house plans like this can cost upward of $10,000, so we were just as shocked to see that it was on sale for less than $3,000 and available for free scheduled delivery. (Note that the brand states this product is not available in the state of Florida due to weather restrictions.)

Amazon

Buy It! Handy Home Products Palisade 12x8 Do-it-Yourself Wooden Storage Shed with Floor, $2,872.97 (orig. $3,199); amazon.com

This tiny house in the making has a modern farmhouse style that's easy to make your own with your favorite paint, stain, or siding that'll also help protect it from the elements. It's already made with pre-primed wood that won't decay, but you can never be too careful if you're planning to use it as living quarters.

Although this kit comes with everything you need to build the shed, it's missing a few key components that will make it a livable space. We recommend adding insulation, shingles, and flooring to your shopping list as well. For electricity and plumbing, you'll need to contact a professional in your area. (Keep in mind that these add-ons can void any warranties that come with the product.) Once the shell is built and all the other necessary add-ons are installed, you can start thinking about aesthetics, which is probably the most fun part.

The possibilities are practically endless with a tiny house kit and now's the time to buy if you've been thinking about creating another space, whether as a home office, playroom for kids, a guest house, or your own little sanctuary. Snag up this offer before the Black Friday deal ends.

