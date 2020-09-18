These Unique Tiny Houses from Amazon Are Perfect for Your Backyard Staycations

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we can do a lot of things from home — which means we’re not leaving our humble abodes very often. But if your space feels smaller and smaller by the minute, it might be time for a little getaway. While most travel plans are on hold, there’s one fun way you can create the ultimate staycation: a tiny house from Amazon. Think of it like your very own little backyard Airbnb!
The retailer sells a unique assortment of tiny house kits that come with everything you need to build a miniature home (read: real walls, floors, and ceilings) behind, well, your home. Yes, you’re technically escaping one small space for another, but the idea is that you’re still getting out of the house. Some of the most popular options — like this DIY guest house that went viral last summer — come from Allwood Outlet, a family-owned business that sells eco-friendly products manufactured and imported from Scandinavia and the Baltic states.
All kits include the structural parts you’ll need to get the job done, like wall planks, floor boards, floor joists, ceiling and roof boards, doors, windows, mouldings, and hardware, along with step-by-step instructions for how to build — no architectural knowledge necessary. According to the company, most tiny houses are estimated to take two to five days for two adults to build, which means you can start your staycation soon after your kit arrives (note: it can take up to five weeks to ship).
The best part is, when not in staycation mode, it can be used for virtually anything else you might need it for. These tiny houses can double as an office space, yoga studio, home gym, craft area, garden shed, guest house, or extra storage, making investing in one well worth it. The kits retail anywhere between $7,500 to $19,000 depending on the square footage and how intricate the design is. From this modern-looking studio to this spacious wooden cabin, there are plenty of Amazon tiny homes that can be shipped right to your door — and there has never been a better time to invest in some much-needed extra space.
Below, we rounded up four of our favorite Amazon tiny homes that would make next-level staycation spots in your backyard — including one for nearly $2,000 off. Keep scrolling to learn more about them!
If you want a breath of fresh air during your getaway, the Allwood Summerlight cabin has a gorgeous double-door entrance, large windows, and a glazed plexiglass rooftop that let in plenty of light. This is one of the fairly simpler projects as there is no interior finishing needed, so all you’ll need to do is add some furniture. It usually retails for just under $9,000, but for a limited time, you can get it for nearly $2,000 off.
Buy It! Allwood Summerlight, $7,095 (orig. $8,990); amazon.com
This sleek, modern-looking cabin can be built as a studio or with two small rooms. It’s made from high-quality Nordic wood and features massive sliding glass door entrances on both sides. Upgrade this 176-square-foot space with a tiny kitchen and some bedroom furniture to make it the perfect romantic getaway for couples, or a place for guests to stay.
Buy It! Allwood Palma 3, $9,695; amazon.com
This Nordic spruce wood cottage is one of the most unique options with its charming covered terrace. (Just imagine relaxing out front in the mornings while sipping your coffee.) The open floor plan inside is large enough to accommodate bedroom and living room furniture, or anything else you might want to keep inside.
Buy It! Allwood Dreamcatcher, $10,995; amazon.com
Aptly named the Getaway, this tiny house is actually very spacious at nearly 300 square feet. It features a large living room and two small rooms on the lower floor, along with an upper loft area for lounging. Plus, its massive fenced-in front porch makes it feel that much more roomy. It’s one of Allwood’s best-sellers, meaning it might not be in stock for long.
Buy It! Allwood Getaway, $18,990; amazon.com
