Yes, You Can Actually Buy Stock Tank and Above-Ground Pools on Amazon — Starting at Just $60

You don’t have to travel far or dig up a big hole in your backyard to enjoy a refreshing dip this summer. These swimming pools from Amazon are the most affordable way to beat the heat and transform your backyard into an relaxing oasis. With stock tanks, inflatable options, and metal frame designs, there are so many above-ground pools to choose from. And the best part — they start at just $60. All you have to do is whip up your favorite poolside drink and get ready for a splashing good time.