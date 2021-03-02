10 St. Patrick’s Day Decorations Hiding on Amazon That Will Instantly Liven Up Your Home — All Under $30

Celebrating St. Patricks Day can feel just as fun at home with some clover-covered clothes, festive foods, and these holiday decorations.
You — and your wallet — will be charmed by these affordable Amazon finds that will help you celebrate the special day all March long. With these under-$30 green lights, springy candles, holiday signage, and Shamrocks galore, you can keep it simple and add a few seasonal touches, or go all out and transform your home into an emerald escape for you and quarantine bubble.
If you're looking to incorporate a few inspired pieces that you can keep out all season, go for a springy green throw blanket, set of ceramic mugs, or some simple pillow case covers. For just $13, you can recover your current throw pillows with these shopper-loved corduroy covers that have earned over 7,200 five-star ratings. With four shades of green to choose from, you can go for something bold, elegant, or more muted depending on the look you're after.
You can also bring some holiday spirit to your neighborhood by decorating your porch or exterior. A new doormat or garden flag will add a little pep, while bold green string lights are sure to grab everyone's attention. A burlap banner and clover pillow cover are two easy ways to get your living room holiday ready, and a springy candle that evokes the gorgeous green meadows and foliage of Ireland will help liven things up even more.
There are thousands of additional St. Patrick's Day decorations to peruse, but if you want to save yourself some time and get in on some great deals, start with our curated shopping list below. You won't need luck to score some fun new decor and make this year's festivities feel special.
Buy It! Home Lighting Green LED String Fairy Lights, $17.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ouddy St. Patrick's Day Lucky Pillow Cover, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! St Patricks Day Burlap Banner Set, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Meadow Showers Scented Candle, $27.99; amazon.com
Buy It! DII St Patrick's Day Dishtowels Set, $13.99; amazon.com
Buy It! St Patrick's Day Garden Flag, $5.99 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Artoid Mode Green Buffalo Plaid Doormat, $11.39 with coupon (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Mernette Corduroy Throw Pillow Case Cover Set, $12.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bourina Green Knit Throw Blanket, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ceramic Large Handle Coffee Mugs Set, $19.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.