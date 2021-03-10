It’s Official: These Spring Decor Items Are Trending on Amazon, from Ceramic Vases to Plant Terrariums

Spring is almost here, which means you're probably thinking of ways to refresh your space for the sunnier days ahead. Along with pulling out your favorite lightweight duvet and investing in an air purifier for those seasonal allergies, there are tons of ways to decorate your home to get it spring-ready. If you're not sure what's "in" this season, Amazon put together a list of the most popular seasonal decor that's trending right now.
These are the top eight home decor trends for spring this year, according to Amazon:
One of our favorites is the Soft Palette trend, which is filled with pretty pastel-colored items like cotton throw blankets, candles, and kitchen essentials. This set of taper candles is a best-selling customer-favorite on Amazon, and more than 2,400 shoppers have left it a five-star rating. The candles come in a pack of 12 and are available in 27 colors including lavender, light green, and coral. Customers say they've used them for everything from brightening up their dining room tables to decorating for spring weddings.
Buy It! D'Light Hand-Dipped Taper Candles, Set of 12, $14.50; amazon.com
Another popular item featured in the Soft Palette section is this waffle weave blanket that shoppers love to use during the warmer seasons. The blanket is made out of 100 percent cotton and comes in several colors that are sure to add a touch of spring to any room, like orange, yellow, and teal. Customers say the blanket is "lightweight and springy" compared to other throw blankets that feel "heavy and dense."
Buy It! Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket, Queen, $38.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Ceramic vases made it into several of the trends, including Geometric Forms and Lived-in Minimalism. These options from Rhapsody Studio come in several unique shapes and soft hues like violet and peach. Since being featured as a trending item for spring, the vases are already starting to sell out. Some colors are low in stock, so act fast if you want one — you can snag them individually or as a set.
Buy It! Rhapsody Studio Half Round Ceramic Vase, $30; amazon.com
Buy It! Inglenix White Ceramic Vase, $29.90–$34.90; amazon.com
"Natural" items are also a big spring trend this year — whether they're actually made of natural materials like clay, wood, or wicker, or they add a natural element to your home, like plant terrariums and flora- and fauna-inspired art.
Buy It! NuLoom Rigo Hand Woven Jute Area Rug, $168.39 (orig. $309); amazon.com
Buy It! MyGift Hanging Plant Terrarium, Set of 2, $22.50; amazon.com
We're not sure about you, but we're certainly ready for spring! Check out more trending spring decor on Amazon here.