Amazon’s Secret Spring Cleaning Storefront Is Packed with Unbelievable Deals Starting at $2

Now that spring is finally here, you're most likely gearing up for a home refresh. That can mean a lot of things, like redecorating based on what's trending this year, investing in an air purifier to improve your indoor air quality, or finally taking the time to embark on a deep clean in every corner you can get to. Even if you're not planning on scrubbing down your entire home, you may be looking to add some new essentials to your cleaning routine — and we found a ton at a discount in Amazon's secret spring cleaning storefront.
The hidden storefront includes thousands of customer-favorite items, from everyday supplies to professional cleaning tools. The best part — besides the fact that you can shop a plethora of amazing home essentials in one place — is that many of them are on sale (hello, $130 Oreck vacuum). Here are 15 of the best deals you can take advantage of in the storefront right now, starting at just $2:
You'll find tons of cleaning products that are under $15, like these popular drill brush attachments (they have over 20,000 five-star ratings!) and this disinfecting Clorox spray designed for healthcare settings. Some of our favorite finds will cost you as little as $2 to $3, like Glade's carpet refresher — which one shopper has "used on pet accidents, human accidents, and everything else grossly imaginable" — and this lavender-scented all purpose cleaner. Even Mr. Clean's beloved Magic Eraser Pads are only $7; they have 24,500 five-star ratings and "work wonders" on everything from sneakers to bathroom counters, according to reviewers.
The spring cleaning storefront also features a variety of discounted cleaning tools that anyone would find useful, whether it's a small but mighty electric-powered grout cleaner, a customer-loved spin mop, or a heavy-duty vacuum. This $30 microfiber spin mop from O-Cedar is a best-seller on Amazon thanks to nearly 10,000 five-star reviews. Even professional house cleaners swear by the mop to pick up everything from pet hair to tiny pebbles that get tracked indoors. And if you want to take your deep clean to the next level, there's even a cordless electric spin mop that's $80 off thanks to an additional coupon at checkout.
If you weren't inspired to spring clean before, we have a feeling these discounts will get you in the mood. After you take advantage of these markdowns, don't forget to check out everything else in Amazon's under-the-radar spring cleaning storefront.