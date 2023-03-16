This Viral Candle Warmer Fills a Room with Subtle Scent Without Ever Needing a Flame — and It's on Sale

On a cozy evening spent at home, there's nothing better than curling up on the couch with a good book, some relaxing music, and a scented candle.

As comforting as it is to have the candle's scent wafting through the room, it can be a pain to remember to blow out the flame — or keep one going at all if you have kids or pets. This viral candle-warming lamp solves those problems by gently heating the wax of the candle to release its aroma, without lighting the wick. And, because you don't have to burn the candle to enjoy its fragrance, it prolongs the life of your favorite scented candles.

The game-changing product has been making waves on TikTok recently, with the hashtag #candlewarmer racking up more than 66.9 million views. This Sokcvsea candle warmer lamp is currently on sale at Amazon with a $10 off coupon, and Prime members can save an additional 17 percent.

Amazon

Buy It! Sokcvsea Candle Warmer Lamp, $47.99 for Prime members with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

The warming lamp accommodates candles up to 3.9 inches wide and diffuses the scent in 10 to 20 minutes. It has a dimmer switch to adjust brightness (which controls temperature) and comes with an extra bulb. There are a few variations to choose from to fit your decor, but not all are on sale. At under 12 inches tall and just two pounds, it's small enough to fit on nightstands and end tables.

"Never burning a candle ever again," wrote one reviewer, who rated the lamp five stars. "Not only is it cute, but the scent throw is amazing. It fills the entire house, much better than burning the candle. Also, the candles last forever!"

Another shopper said, "Now we can enjoy the nice candle smell without worrying about the smoke/fire. Very safe to use at home." And a third said, "This candle warmer works great. The scent of the candles is enhanced versus burning the candle."

See what all the hype is about and try out the candle warmer for yourself while Amazon's offering a double discount for Prime members.

