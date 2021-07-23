Amazon Is Selling a Touchless Soap Dispenser That Times How Long You Scrub (and Connects to Alexa Devices)
There's a slew of things that would have baffled people in 2019 but make sense in 2021. Words like quarantining, social distancing, and getting vaxxed have dominated the lexicon over the past year, and wearing face masks outside of an operating room is totally normal. So it's not surprising that Amazon's latest smart device isn't a robot TV or a mind-reading earbud but an automatic soap dispenser.
Yes, Amazon is selling a smart soap dispenser that squirts out soap when it detects a hand underneath the touchless nozzle. It pumps out three different amounts of soap depending on where you place your hand. The closer you are to the nozzle, the less soap it dispenses, and vice versa.
In addition to hands-free soap pumping, the device includes a 20-second LED timer to count down the CDC-recommended amount of time for proper hand washing. It's also compatible with Alexa devices, so if you have an Echo Dot or Echo Show, you can create an Alexa Routine for hand washing. This lets you hear a portion of a song, listen to a joke, or learn a fact as you scrub up. Fair warning: the soap dispenser itself doesn't include a speaker.
The wireless soap dispenser runs on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to three months on a single charge, so you don't have to worry about changing disposable batteries and finding room for a cord in your bathroom or kitchen. At just 6.1 inches tall and 3.65 inches wide, the small device won't take up much space, and it can store 12 ounces of soap. Place one by the kitchen or bathroom sink for a high-tech hand washing experience.
At $55, it's certainly more expensive than other automatic soap dispensers, but with a built-in timer and Alexa compatibility, it has features that many do not. As you look for ways to make your home and routines cleaner, consider pre-ordering Amazon's new smart soap dispenser today before it officially becomes available on August 4, 2021. If it's anything like Amazon's other smart device releases, it's sure to sell out quickly.
