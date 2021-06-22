The Ring Doorbell Is at Its Lowest Price All Year - Plus 20 More Prime Day Smart Home Deals Up to 62% Off

Imagine this: You can turn on your faucet with just a wave of your hand, you can set the temperature in your room to your liking with a simple voice command, and you can monitor who's at the door without even getting up from your chair. It might sound like some futuristic sci-fi movie, but smart home devices make it easier than ever to monitor, protect, and maintain your space. And during Amazon Prime Day right now, some of the best smart home devices are on sale for up to 62 percent off.