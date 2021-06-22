The Ring Doorbell Is at Its Lowest Price All Year - Plus 20 More Prime Day Smart Home Deals Up to 62% Off
Imagine this: You can turn on your faucet with just a wave of your hand, you can set the temperature in your room to your liking with a simple voice command, and you can monitor who's at the door without even getting up from your chair. It might sound like some futuristic sci-fi movie, but smart home devices make it easier than ever to monitor, protect, and maintain your space. And during Amazon Prime Day right now, some of the best smart home devices are on sale for up to 62 percent off.
Start by protecting your home with the Ring Alarm Home Security System, which is currently just $150 after a $100 discount - its lowest price since November 2020 according to camelcamelcamel.com. The eight-piece alarm system comes with four contact sensors, a keypad, a motion detector, and a range extender that connects directly to the Ring app on your smartphone or other device so you can always keep an eye out. For indoor security, grab the Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera - which has motion sensor detection, night vision, and two-way audio that's great for pet owners - for 41 percent off.
Speaking of pet owners, we can't forget the Furbo Treat Tossing Pet Camera, currently on sale for $118. It may not seem as high-tech as some other options on the list, but having a live-stream video that connects right to your phone and allows you to monitor, talk to, and toss treats to your pet will make your life easier while you're away.
Other notable deals include the 30-percent-off Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router that can extend WiFi to any dead zones in your home; the Delta Faucet Essa Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet, which shoppers are calling one of their "greatest purchases ever," for under $200; and the now-$20 Gosund 4-Pack of Smart Plugs that can control any appliances plugged into it with a simple voice command.
These deals are for Prime members only, so be sure to sign up here if you're not already a member.
Below, shop all 21 of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 smart home deals before the sale ends tonight, June 22, at midnight PT.
Best Home Security Device Deals
- Ring Alarm Home Security System, $149.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera, $49.99 (84.99)
- Level Lock Keyless Entry, $279.63 (orig. $329)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, $16.98 (orig. $29.98)
- Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi Fingerprint Scanner, $174.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best Smart Tech Deals
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $24.99 (orig. $64.98)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Furbo Treat Tossing Pet Camera, $118 (orig. $169)
- Govee Immersion WiFi TV LED Backlights with Camera, $48.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router, $139 (orig. $199)
- Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $79.99)
Best Home Improvement Deals
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Delta Faucet Essa Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet, $181.15 (orig. $226.43)
- Gosund Smart Plug, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Honeywell Home Smart Thermostat, $99.59 (150.99)
- UltraPro Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug, $16 (orig. $19.99)
- Kasa Smart Bulb, $11.99 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- Flume 2 Smart Home WiFi Water Monitor and Leak Detector, $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Kasa Smart Light Switch, $13.29 (orig. $19.99)
- SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor, $69.30 (orig. $99.00)
