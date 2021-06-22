The Ring Doorbell Is at Its Lowest Price All Year - Plus 20 More Prime Day Smart Home Deals Up to 62% Off

They'll make your life a whole lot easier
By Stephanie Perry
June 22, 2021 11:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Imagine this: You can turn on your faucet with just a wave of your hand, you can set the temperature in your room to your liking with a simple voice command, and you can monitor who's at the door without even getting up from your chair. It might sound like some futuristic sci-fi movie, but smart home devices make it easier than ever to monitor, protect, and maintain your space. And during Amazon Prime Day right now, some of the best smart home devices are on sale for up to 62 percent off.

Start by protecting your home with the Ring Alarm Home Security System, which is currently just $150 after a $100 discount - its lowest price since November 2020 according to camelcamelcamel.com. The eight-piece alarm system comes with four contact sensors, a keypad, a motion detector, and a range extender that connects directly to the Ring app on your smartphone or other device so you can always keep an eye out. For indoor security, grab the Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera - which has motion sensor detection, night vision, and two-way audio that's great for pet owners - for 41 percent off.

Speaking of pet owners, we can't forget the Furbo Treat Tossing Pet Camera, currently on sale for $118. It may not seem as high-tech as some other options on the list, but having a live-stream video that connects right to your phone and allows you to monitor, talk to, and toss treats to your pet will make your life easier while you're away.

Other notable deals include the 30-percent-off Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router that can extend WiFi to any dead zones in your home; the Delta Faucet Essa Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet, which shoppers are calling one of their "greatest purchases ever," for under $200; and the now-$20 Gosund 4-Pack of Smart Plugs that can control any appliances plugged into it with a simple voice command.

These deals are for Prime members only, so be sure to sign up here if you're not already a member. 

Below, shop all 21 of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 smart home deals before the sale ends tonight, June 22, at midnight PT. 

Best Home Security Device Deals

Best Smart Tech Deals

Best Home Improvement Deals

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com