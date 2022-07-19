Amazon Shoppers Say These Satin Pillowcases Are 'Great on Skin and Hair,' and They're Up to 54% Off
Finding the perfect bedding is important for a good night's sleep, whether that means throwing on a pillowy mattress topper or snuggling under a weighted comforter. But have you ever given much thought to the type of pillowcase you're putting on your pillow? If you haven't, you may want to consider investing in satin pillowcases, which are excellent for preventing knotted hair overnight.
Try the Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases, which are currently as little as $3 apiece at Amazon. The top-rated pillowcases are woven from 100 percent polyester satin, creating a fabric that's luxurious, resilient, and super soft. These pillowcases are designed to maintain your skin and hair; sleeping on this pillowcase will prevent your hair from becoming knotted and matted and also helps reduce dry skin and wrinkles. The satin creates less friction compared to traditional cotton pillowcases.
The pillowcases are designed with an envelope closure, which prevents the pillows from falling out. Plus, they're easy to wash: Simply tuck the pillowcases in a mesh laundry bag, wash with a mild detergent, and let air dry. Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including green, light purple, and red in sizes standard, queen, and king, with each set arriving with two pillowcases.
Buy It! Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases, $6.36 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillowcases a five-star rating, noting that they're "great on skin and hair" and even "help fight facial lines." One user enthused, "Your head just glides across the pillow," while another added: "I definitely have no bed head when I get up."
One five-star reviewer shared that they bought these pillowcases to see if they'd help with their skin and hair. They wrote, "I haven't had any more breakouts since using them. My hair is not frizzy when I wake up." They also added that the pillowcases "seem to be cooler on my skin than my cotton cases."
Buy It! Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Head to Amazon to get the Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases while they're on sale.
- The Staple Spanx Leggings That Notoriously Sell Out Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
- This Basic Bodysuit Is the Wardrobe Staple Shoppers Say 'Goes with Everything,' and It's 40% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Satin Pillowcases Are 'Great on Skin and Hair,' and They're Up to 54% Off
- Shoppers Compare Wearing These Breathable Slip-On Shoes to 'Walking on Air,' and They're on Sale