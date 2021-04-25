Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This $270 Convertible Couch Designed for Small Spaces

Profile Menu
One of the most stressful parts about living in a small home is finding the right furniture. Considering how bulky some models are, having a couch might not always feel realistic for some living rooms. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a small-space gem with the JY Qaqa Convertible Couch.
Based on reviews, what customers seem to love the most about the L-shaped couch is its customizable design. You can position the chaise on the left or right side depending on your living room layout, and it’s simple to switch it up. As for the feel, the linen-upholstered sofa is on the firmer side. The cushions are elastic, meaning that they’ll last a lot longer than traditional sofa seating, and hook and loop closures help keep them in place. Its solid wood frame holds it all together.
Buy It! JY Qaqa Convertible Couch, $268.99; amazon.com
The couch is available in five colors: beige and dark beige, brown, and light and dark gray. Its dimensions come in at 77.55 inches by 50.4 inches by 35.43 inches, in case you’d like to pull out your measuring tape before adding it to your cart. And there’s no need to stress over assembly — five minutes is literally all you need, according to the brand, and it doesn't require any tools.
Customers are impressed with how comfortable the couch is. “I would sleep on it with no problem! It’s a well-built, good couch and just the right size for two people to chill on,” one shared.
Another shopper was influenced to buy the couch after seeing it on TikTok. “Well worth it,” they wrote.
You can add this small convertible sofa to your space for under $300 on Amazon.
