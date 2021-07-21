Amazon Shoppers 'Cannot Believe the Difference' This Mattress Pad Has Made
If you've had your mattress for a long time, you might be looking for a way to revitalize it that doesn't require investing in a brand new one. Snagging a plush mattress pad instantly transforms even the oldest, hardest beds into a pillowy cloud — and all without breaking the bank.
The number one best-selling mattress pad on Amazon is the Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, which has earned thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers, and it's currently on sale for just $25.99. It's fitted with polyester fiberfill that produces a wonderfully fluffy place to rest, and each pad is designed with a diamond stitch pattern that prevents the filling from shifting while you sleep. Plus, the breathable fabric is plenty durable, trapping moisture to thwart those sweaty nights.
Unlike many toppers, this one can stretch up to 16 inches to fit onto even the deepest mattresses. When it needs to be cleaned, simply remove it from the mattress, wash it on a gentle cycle, and tumble dry on low. It also comes in every bed size, from twin to California king.
Buy It! Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $25.99 (orig. $29.98); amazon.com
Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress pad a five-star rating, with many calling it "thick, luxurious, soft, [and] decadent" and noting that it provides "perfect plush protection." Several reviewers say that it fits mattresses "like a glove." Another reviewer shares that, "I cannot believe the difference it's made. This cover took away some of that old mattress lumpiness."
"We put this on our California king waterbed to replace the old, non-stretchy, sticky-feeling one we'd been using. This one is so much better," one five-star reviewer says. "It fits our mattresses quite well. It stretches over the corners and stays in place. Unlike the old one, the quilted texture and higher-quality material of this cover make it much more comfortable to sleep on. No more waking up sweaty and stuck to the sheets."
"I love this mattress cover," another customer says. "I purchased two for both my mattress and also my son's. We already have great quality mattresses but the cover adds a level of comfort and softness along with protection. They wash well and are easy to maintain. Fit like a charm."
Add a little extra comfort to the bed by shopping the Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad for just $25.99 at Amazon.
