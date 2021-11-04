With the end of daylight saving time just around the corner and cooler weather ahead, it's the perfect time to unwind by a wood-burning fireplace. But if you don't have a fireplace, this Hemlock Park palo santo-scented candle is the next best thing: The handmade candle has a woodsy scent and even makes a gentle crackling wood-burning fireplace sound thanks to its natural wood wick. Customers love that it arrived "beautifully packaged" and that it smells great — even before lighting it.