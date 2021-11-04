Shop

This Hidden Amazon Section Is Full of Festive Scented Candles and Diffusers —  and Prices Start at $12 

Bonus: They make great gifts
By Isabel Garcia November 03, 2021 10:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You might still be in the process of packing away your spooky decor for next Halloween, but before you know it, the holiday season will be in full swing. In the meantime, one of the best (and easiest) ways to stay cozy as the holidays approach is to light a festive candle. 

Luckily, Amazon just launched an under-the-radar section filled with seasonal candles and diffusers — and prices start at just $12. Plus, you can't ever go wrong with gifting scented candles and now, you can get an early start on your holiday shopping list and avoid potential shipping delays and shortages.   

With the end of daylight saving time just around the corner and cooler weather ahead, it's the perfect time to unwind by a wood-burning fireplace. But if you don't have a fireplace, this Hemlock Park palo santo-scented candle is the next best thing: The handmade candle has a woodsy scent and even makes a gentle crackling wood-burning fireplace sound thanks to its natural wood wick. Customers love that it arrived "beautifully packaged" and that it smells great — even before lighting it

Another option for a fireplace scent is the Illume Woodfire Diffuser that features notes of cedarwood, patchouli leaves, and vanilla. "I continue to order this same scent over and over again," one reviewer wrote. "I love [using] it year-round at our Northwoods cabin. It is woodsy but sophisticated, [and] lasts a long time."

Made by hand in the United States, the aptly named Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle has notes of orange, cinnamon, clove, vetiver, and pine. Made of soy, the candle has a 40-hour burn time, but the brand recommends burning it for no longer than four hours at a time. While the "warm and cozy" candle is a customer-favorite, the brand has other festive options, including "Holiday,"  "Christmas," and "Merry and Bright."

For a classic holiday scent, go for the Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar that's currently on sale. The 22-ounce jar has a burn time of up to 150 hours, so you can fill your home with the delicious smell of freshly baked cookies all season long. 

