Amazon Is Having a Huge Spring Sale on Rugs This Weekend — and Prices Start at $13

Save up to 73 percent on outdoor rugs, area rugs, and more
By Isabel Garcia April 23, 2022 07:00 AM
If you've been hard at work making your home look brand new this spring cleaning season, consider refreshing your decor, too.

Don't want to spend a ton of time, effort, or money on a home revamp? Well, an easy way to pull together an entire room is by decorating it with a rug. The only problem is that rugs can cost a hefty chunk of change — we're talking hundreds, and even thousands of dollars.

The good news is that Amazon put so many spring rugs on sale — up to 73 percent off — this weekend. Whether you're looking to upgrade your living room, bedroom, entryway, or patio, you can take your pick from rugs featuring different patterns, materials, and sizes. To help you get started, we pulled together our favorite on-sale rugs, from colorful area rugs to textured outdoor rugs. And prices start at just $13.

15 Spring Rug Deals to Shop at Amazon

Now that the long dark days of winter are behind us, it's a good time to add pops of color to your home. With bold hues of blue, yellow, pink, and orange, the Jonathan Y Bohemian Flair Medallion area rug will instantly brighten any space. Shoppers love the "vibrant colors" of the rug, which look "even more beautiful in person." Right now, it's 42 percent off, bringing it down to its lowest price all month, according to Amazon. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Bohemian Flair Medallion 8' by 10' Area Rug, $94.48 (orig. $163); amazon.com

If you want to spend time in your outdoor spaces when the warm weather arrives, there are plenty of transitional rugs on sale. A popular choice is the Unique Loom Collection Indoor-Outdoor area rug, which has more than 3,700 perfect ratings. It's made of polypropylene, so it's stain-resistant and durable. And it feels "smooth and soft" on your feet, according to reviewers. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Collection Indoor-Outdoor Flatweave 9' by 12' Area Rug, $189 (orig. $526.15); amazon.com

For a spring pattern, check out the Jonathan Y Zinnia Indoor-Outdoor area rug that's marked down from $112 to $56. It features a modern floral pattern that will add a breezy look to your patio or porch. Also made of polypropylene, the rug is designed to hold up in high-traffic areas. Customers call out that in addition to getting "so many compliments on it," the rug can withstand rain and spills, too. 

Keep scrolling to check out more standout spring rug deals happening at Amazon this weekend. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Zinnia Modern Floral Indoor-Outdoor 5' by 8' Area Rug, $55.48 (orig. $112); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Olanly Indoor 20" by 32" Rug Mat, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Loloi II Skye Collection Ocian 7'6" by 9'6" Area Rug, $130.50–$257.84 (orig. $479); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Hailey Handwoven Jute 4' by 6' Area Rug, $77.35 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vakkui Indoor Entryway Non-Slip Absorbent 32" by 48" Rug, $37.77–$40.77 (orig. $44.77); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Chromatic Collection Modern Colorful 4' by 6' Area Rug, $48.98–$56.98 (orig. $140.26); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Grafix Persian 5'3" by 7'3" Area Rug, $43.10–$59.79 (orig. $139); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Raleigh Handwoven Jute and Wool 5' by 8' Area Rug, $76.35 (orig. $149); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Sofia Fleur Indoor-Outdoor 5'3" by 7'2" Area Rug, $63.99–$83.98 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Floret Indoor-Outdoor 4' by 6' Area Rug, $49.65 (orig. $68); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Artistic Weavers Surie Vintage Washable 7'10" by 10'2" Area Rug, $253.99 (orig. $410); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Tulum Collection Boho 8' by 10' Area Rug, $159.13–$174.39 (orig. $480); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Noursion Tranquil Boho Floral 4' by 6' Rug, $49.16–$51.21 (orig. $139)); amazon.com

