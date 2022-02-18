Amazon Just Kicked Off an Early Presidents Day Sale on Rugs — Up to 81% Off

With spring right around the corner, it's a good idea to pick up an outdoor rug that's on major markdown. Whether you want to anchor your patio or decorate your porch, check out the Unique Loom Heathered indoor-outdoor rug, which has more than 3,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the "beautiful" flatweave rug really ties their outdoor space together. Many also call out the rug's durability, claiming it "holds up well" outside and dries quickly. As part of the sale, the 4-by-6 rug is marked down in select colors from $125 to just $35.