Shop

Amazon Just Kicked Off an Early Presidents Day Sale on Rugs — Up to 81% Off

Including area rugs, outdoor rugs, and more
By Isabel Garcia February 17, 2022 10:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've shopped during Presidents Day weekend before, then you know it's a great time to score savings on all things home. And this year is no exception, thanks — in part — to a major rug sale happening at Amazon right now. 

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the retailer is offering up to 81 percent off hundreds of rugs from Safavieh, NuLoom, and other popular brands. From contemporary area rugs to heathered outdoor rugs, there are plenty of different rug styles on sale. Even better, prices start at just $11. 

Shop 9 Early Presidents Day Rug Deals on Amazon:

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

The sale is packed with incredible deals on customer-favorite area rugs, including up to $585 off the Safavieh Monaco Collection area rug that features a distressed medallion print. While it has a faded vintage look, the rug's colors are still "vibrant," according to shoppers. Customers rave that the rug "looks elegant" and feels "very soft to the touch." If you're searching for a modern design, pick up this power-loomed area rug with a geometric pattern. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Monaco Collection Medallion Distressed 6'7" by 9'2" Area Rug, $138.86 (orig. $724); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Contemporary Thigpen 7'6" by 9'6" Area Rug, $114.46 (orig. $189); amazon.com

For an easy way to draw attention to a particular area in your home, opt for a round rug like the NuLoom Shane rug with a vintage design. With just a .35-inch pile, it's low enough to place under furniture and near doors. Also on sale is this handwoven jute rug that adds dimension to any space thanks to its shape and braided texture. Normally, it costs $89, but it's currently marked down to $42. 

With spring right around the corner, it's a good idea to pick up an outdoor rug that's on major markdown. Whether you want to anchor your patio or decorate your porch, check out the Unique Loom Heathered indoor-outdoor rug, which has more than 3,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the "beautiful" flatweave rug really ties their outdoor space together. Many also call out the rug's durability, claiming it "holds up well" outside and dries quickly. As part of the sale, the 4-by-6 rug is marked down in select colors from $125 to just $35. 

Keep scrolling to check out more early Presidents Day rug deals, or shop the full sale on Amazon.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Shane Vintage 5' Round Rug, $52.89 (orig. $76); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Rigo Handwoven Jute 4' Round Rug, $41.49 (orig. $89); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Heathered 4' by 6' Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $34.69–$49.42 (orig. $124.49); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Whimsical Navy 2' x 3' Rug, $10.23 (orig. $17); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Mist 5' by 7'6" Area Rug, $98 (orig. $229); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio 5'2" by 7'2" Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $36.71 (orig. $74.99) with coupon; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Maples Rugs Blooming 2'6" by 3'10" Rug, $18.69 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com