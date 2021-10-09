Shop

Amazon Quietly Launched a Huge Rug Sale, and Prices Start at $11

Shop these Black Friday-level deals before they expire
By Isabel Garcia
October 09, 2021 07:00 AM
If you've been holding off decorating your home with a rug because of steep price tags, you're going to want to head to Amazon to score major savings on the home decor essential. 

Part of the retailer's Epic Deals sale, the retailer's massive rug sale features more than 70 percent savings on a variety of rug styles and sizes. So whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping to avoid potential shipping delays and shortages or you're looking to revamp your home, there's a rug on sale to complete the decor of any room.

Shop the Best Rug Deals at Amazon:

To give a hallway, kitchen, or narrow space of a room a refresh, consider adding a runner. On sale for $42, this gray one is designed to hold up against daily use, so it's great for high traffic areas like an entryway or a kitchen. And for a statement piece, check out this colorful runner that's marked down from $109 to $38. 

If you're looking for an easy way to incorporate texture to a room, try a jute rug like the Safavieh Natural Fiber Jute Area Rug. Hand woven with softened jute, the gorgeous rug has a half-inch pile. It features fringed edges, giving it a boho look. 

For a softer feel (it is cozy season, after all), shop the NuLoom Neva Plush Shag Rug, which is nearly 60 percent off right now. The rectangular fluffy rug also has a fringe. It comes in a variety of shapes and colors that range in price, but the pink rectangular one is currently 58 percent off. 

There are also modern options on sale, including Home Dynamix's Modern Geometric Rug. Featuring a geometric design with vibrant color options, the rug has earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. "This is a beautiful rug," one reviewer wrote. "We have received so many compliments on how it brightens the room." 

For Black Friday-level discounts on the home decor staple, browse the rug sale at Amazon and shop our favorite finds ahead. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Rugshop Modern Floral 2' x 3' Rug, $11.16 (orig.$49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Jubilant Floral 2' x 4' Rug, $16.63 (orig. $39); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Loloi II Skye Collection 2'3" x 3'9" Rug, $17.97 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Indoor/Outdoor Floral 3' x 4' Rug, $27.19 (orig. $73); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Corbett 2'6" x 8' Runner, $37.75 (orig. $109); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Home Dynamix Modern Geometric 5'2" x 7'2" Rug, $40.73 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Misty Shades Deedra 2'6" x 12' Runner, $41.71 (orig. $55.77); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Artistic Weavers Desta 5'3" x 7'3" Rug, $49.74 (orig. $95); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Neva Plush 5'3" x 7'7" Shag Rug, $54.60 (orig. $130.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Natural Fiber Jute 5' x 8' Area Rug, $87.91 (orig. $103.42); amazon.com 

