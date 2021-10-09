Amazon Quietly Launched a Huge Rug Sale, and Prices Start at $11
If you've been holding off decorating your home with a rug because of steep price tags, you're going to want to head to Amazon to score major savings on the home decor essential.
Part of the retailer's Epic Deals sale, the retailer's massive rug sale features more than 70 percent savings on a variety of rug styles and sizes. So whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping to avoid potential shipping delays and shortages or you're looking to revamp your home, there's a rug on sale to complete the decor of any room.
Shop the Best Rug Deals at Amazon:
- Rugshop Modern Floral 2' x 3' Rug, $11.16 (orig.$49.99)
- Nourison Jubilant Floral 2' x 4' Rug, $16.63 (orig. $39)
- Loloi II Skye Collection 2'3" x 3'9" Rug, $17.97 (orig. $19.99)
- Nourison Indoor/Outdoor Floral 3' x 4' Rug, $27.19 (orig. $73)
- NuLoom Corbett 2'6" x 8' Runner, $37.75 (orig. $109)
- Home Dynamix Modern Geometric 5'2" x 7'2" Rug, $40.37 (orig. $79.99)
- NuLoom Misty Shades Deedra 2'6" x 12' Runner, $41.71 (orig. $55.77)
- Artistic Weavers Desta 5'3" x 7'3" Rug, $49.74 (orig. $95)
- NuLoom Neva Plush 5'3" x 7'7" Shag Rug, $54.60 (orig. $130.99)
- Safavieh Natural Fiber Jute 5' x 8' Area Rug, $87.91 (orig. $103.42)
To give a hallway, kitchen, or narrow space of a room a refresh, consider adding a runner. On sale for $42, this gray one is designed to hold up against daily use, so it's great for high traffic areas like an entryway or a kitchen. And for a statement piece, check out this colorful runner that's marked down from $109 to $38.
If you're looking for an easy way to incorporate texture to a room, try a jute rug like the Safavieh Natural Fiber Jute Area Rug. Hand woven with softened jute, the gorgeous rug has a half-inch pile. It features fringed edges, giving it a boho look.
For a softer feel (it is cozy season, after all), shop the NuLoom Neva Plush Shag Rug, which is nearly 60 percent off right now. The rectangular fluffy rug also has a fringe. It comes in a variety of shapes and colors that range in price, but the pink rectangular one is currently 58 percent off.
There are also modern options on sale, including Home Dynamix's Modern Geometric Rug. Featuring a geometric design with vibrant color options, the rug has earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. "This is a beautiful rug," one reviewer wrote. "We have received so many compliments on how it brightens the room."
For Black Friday-level discounts on the home decor staple, browse the rug sale at Amazon and shop our favorite finds ahead.
Buy It! Rugshop Modern Floral 2' x 3' Rug, $11.16 (orig.$49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nourison Jubilant Floral 2' x 4' Rug, $16.63 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Buy It! Loloi II Skye Collection 2'3" x 3'9" Rug, $17.97 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nourison Indoor/Outdoor Floral 3' x 4' Rug, $27.19 (orig. $73); amazon.com
Buy It! NuLoom Corbett 2'6" x 8' Runner, $37.75 (orig. $109); amazon.com
Buy It! Home Dynamix Modern Geometric 5'2" x 7'2" Rug, $40.73 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! NuLoom Misty Shades Deedra 2'6" x 12' Runner, $41.71 (orig. $55.77); amazon.com
Buy It! Artistic Weavers Desta 5'3" x 7'3" Rug, $49.74 (orig. $95); amazon.com
Buy It! NuLoom Neva Plush 5'3" x 7'7" Shag Rug, $54.60 (orig. $130.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Safavieh Natural Fiber Jute 5' x 8' Area Rug, $87.91 (orig. $103.42); amazon.com
- Hot Sleepers Call This Silky, Breathable Bedding the 'Best Bed Sheets Ever' — and They're on Sale
- Amazon Quietly Launched a Huge Rug Sale, and Prices Start at $11
- This Portable Space Heater Gives 'Instant Heat in Under 60 Seconds' — and It's Less Than $30 at Amazon
- Amazon Dropped 10,000+ New Deals, Including a Hidden 50% Off Coupon on Its Best-Selling Pillows