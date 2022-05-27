Amazon Is Having a Huge Rug Sale for Memorial Day, and Prices Start at $7
If you want to kick off the unofficial start of summer with a decor essential to refresh any part of your home, head on over to Amazon's rug sale this weekend.
As part of its huge Memorial Day sale, Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of rugs. Whether you're looking to upgrade your patio with an outdoor rug or pull together your living room with an area rug, you can score savings on all kinds of rugs.
Whether you're busy packing for a getaway or getting ready to unwind for the weekend, don't worry about sifting through the discounts. We pulled together the best rug deals with prices starting at $7.
10 Best Rug Deals from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale
- Home Dynamix Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Luna 5'2″ by 7'2″ Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug, $49.49 (orig. $89.99)
- Green Decore Weaver Turquoise Blue Reversible Plastic 4' by 6' Outdoor Rug, $49 (orig. $59)
- Loloi II Loren Collection 5' by 7'6″ Area Rug, $90.94, (orig. $359)
- NuLoom Neva Plush Shag 2' by 3' Accent Rug, $6.77 (orig. $14)
- Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Light Blue 2' by 7' Runner Rug, $31.98 (orig. $75.28)
- Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan 5'3″ by 7'6″ Area Rug, $66.85 (orig. $145)
- Unique Loom Collection Casual Flatweave 6' by 9' Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $88.40 (orig. $256.92)
- Safavieh Madison Collection Boho Chic Floral Medallion Trellis Distressed 2'3″ by 6' Runner Rug, $28.42 (orig. $108)
- NuLoom Alisia Flatweave Stripes Jute 7' 6″ by 9' 6″ Area Rug, $171 (orig. $409)
- Safavieh Adirondack Collection Distressed 6' by 9' Area Rug, $116.34 (orig. $432)
Make your patio, deck, or balcony more inviting this summer with an outdoor rug. Right now, you can save up to 45 percent on the Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug. It has a modern look thanks to its geometric grid pattern. The rug is stain-resistant and fade-resistant — meaning it'll anchor your outdoor space for years to come.
If your backyard could use a pop of color, check out the Green Decore Weaver Plastic Outdoor Rug. Made from recycled plastic straws, the multicolor rug is available in four vibrant hues that will brighten any outdoor area. Customers rave that it's "comfortable to walk on" and "easy to clean."
There are plenty of deals on area rugs for inside your home, too. Currently up to 75 percent off, the Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug has a printed worn-in design with muted colors, giving it a vintage feel.
You can also bring smaller areas to life with an accent rug like this NuLoom shag one that's on sale for as little as $7 — its lowest price in months. The plush rug, which has tassels on two sides, looks best in an entryway or by an accent chair.
For empty hallways, kitchens, the foot of the bed, and other narrow areas, opt for a runner. Shoppers love the "beautiful" Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Runner that has a distressed design. Made of polypropylene, the rug is durable and stain-resistant, so you can place it in high-traffic areas.
There's no word on when these discounts end, but they won't be here forever. So keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite deals from Amazon's Memorial Day rug sale.
