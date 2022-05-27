shopping

Amazon Is Having a Huge Rug Sale for Memorial Day, and Prices Start at $7

Score outdoor rugs, runners, and more for up to 75 percent off
By Isabel Garcia May 26, 2022 10:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you want to kick off the unofficial start of summer with a decor essential to refresh any part of your home, head on over to Amazon's rug sale this weekend. 

As part of its huge Memorial Day sale, Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off hundreds of rugs. Whether you're looking to upgrade your patio with an outdoor rug or pull together your living room with an area rug, you can score savings on all kinds of rugs. 

Whether you're busy packing for a getaway or getting ready to unwind for the weekend, don't worry about sifting through the discounts. We pulled together the best rug deals with prices starting at $7.

10 Best Rug Deals from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale

RELATED: Amazon's Outlet Dropped Tons of Patio Furniture Deals Days Before Memorial Day — Up to 50% Off

Make your patio, deck, or balcony more inviting this summer with an outdoor rug. Right now, you can save up to 45 percent on the Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug. It has a modern look thanks to its geometric grid pattern. The rug is stain-resistant and fade-resistant — meaning it'll anchor your outdoor space for years to come.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Home Dynamix Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Luna 5'2" by 7'2" Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug, $49.49 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

If your backyard could use a pop of color, check out the Green Decore Weaver Plastic Outdoor Rug. Made from recycled plastic straws, the multicolor rug is available in four vibrant hues that will brighten any outdoor area. Customers rave that it's "comfortable to walk on" and "easy to clean."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Green Decore Weaver Turquoise Blue Reversible Plastic  4' by 6' Outdoor Rug, $49 (orig. $59); amazon.com

There are plenty of deals on area rugs for inside your home, too. Currently up to 75 percent off, the Loloi II Loren Collection Area Rug has a printed worn-in design with muted colors, giving it a vintage feel. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Loloi II Loren Collection 5' by 7'6" Area Rug, $90.94, (orig. $359); amazon.com 

You can also bring smaller areas to life with an accent rug like this NuLoom shag one that's on sale for as little as $7 — its lowest price in months. The plush rug, which has tassels on two sides, looks best in an entryway or by an accent chair.

For empty hallways, kitchens, the foot of the bed, and other narrow areas, opt for a runner. Shoppers love the "beautiful" Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Runner that has a distressed design. Made of polypropylene, the rug is durable and stain-resistant, so you can place it in high-traffic areas. 

There's no word on when these discounts end, but they won't be here forever. So keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite deals from Amazon's Memorial Day rug sale.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Neva Plush Shag 2' by 3' Accent Rug, $6.77 (orig. $14); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Light Blue 2' by 7' Runner Rug, $31.98 (orig. $75.28); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan 5'3" by 7'6" Area Rug, $66.85 (orig. $145); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Collection Casual Flatweave 6' by 9' Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $88.40 (orig. $256.92); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Madison Collection Boho Chic Floral Medallion Trellis Distressed 2'3" by 6'  Runner Rug, $28.42 (orig. $108); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Alisia Flatweave Stripes Jute 7' 6" by 9' 6" Area Rug, $171 (orig. $409); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Adirondack Collection Distressed 6' by 9' Area Rug, $116.34 (orig. $432); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

shopping
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com