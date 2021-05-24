Amazon Launched a Massive Rug Sale — and Deals Start at $14
When a room in your home is in need of a refresh, it's always tempting to plan a complete overhaul. There's nothing wrong with swapping out furniture or adding in some trendy new decor, but there is an easier solution that doesn't require any hardware.
Add a new area rug to your favorite room, and the entire mood of the space can change. In most cases, you'd have to shell out serious cash for a large indoor rug, but Amazon's massive area rug sale makes now the perfect time to plan for redecorating. Prices on select Amazon rugs begin at just $14, and there are discounted styles made for every space in the home, even the playroom and the hallway.
Here are seven of the best Amazon rug deals to shop right now:
- Buy It! Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Runner Rug, $20.82–$139.43 (orig. $39–$198); amazon.com
- Buy It! Safavieh Madison Collection Boho Chic Glam Paisley Non-Shedding Stain Resistant Rug, $17.43—$239.99 (orig. $72—$256); amazon.com
- Buy It! Safavieh Courtyard Collection Stripe Rug, $15.82—$32.10 (orig. $18.74—$37.85); amazon.com
- Buy It! nuLOOM Tammara Boho Cotton Hand Braided Area Rug, $34.64—$242.50 (orig. $69—$318.40); amazon.com
- Buy It! Nourison Positano Flat-Weave Rug, $22.73—$98.20 (orig. $58—$190); amazon.com
- Buy It! nuLOOM Kelle Contemporary Wool Area Rug $57.53—$476.71 (orig. $93.99—$696.00); amazon.com
- Buy It! Rugshop Modern Bright Flowers Area Rug, $19.89—$138.99 (orig. $39.99— $329.99); amazon.com
As in person gatherings become the norm again, imagine inviting friends into a newly decorated space that's centered around a brightly-colored striped rug. The piece is sure to be a conversation starter and, thanks to stain-resistant nylon, you don't have to worry about the possibility of accidental spills. If your favorite room is already brimming with color, the discount does include more subtle picks, like a solid gray option with a white border and a handwoven rug that brings the beach indoors with natural materials and soft coloring.
Thanks to the current Amazon discounts, you could make time to redesign your favorite outdoor space, too. Incorporate a touch of modern flair to a deck area with an oversized rug covered in a geometric pattern. With a 61 percent discount, you can add this rug to your cart for only $46.41. Those who prefer a solid pattern for their relaxing backyard escape could also consider a water-resistant, camel-colored rug, which is marked down by 54 percent to $54.70.
Below, find a stylish new rug for every room in your home. With discounts this low, some rugs have already sold out, so you should start shopping soon. Just don't forget to measure the size of your room first.
Buy It! Well Woven Dulcet Leopard Print Rug, $16.99–$62.67 (orig. $19.99–$69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Design Rug, $$27.78—$273.79 (orig. $39.99—$349.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Lattice Moroccan Geometric Modern Ivory Rug, $$16.00—$206.60 (orig. $48—$538); amazon.com
Buy It! Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Modern Plush Grass Green Area Rug, $17.81—$204.82 (orig. $24—$299); amazon.com
Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Lattice Moroccan Geometric Modern Dark Gray Rug, $13.60—$181.04 (orig. $48—$538); amazon.com
Buy It! Home Dynamix Area Rug, $21.50—$90.99 (orig. $29.09—$139.99); amazon.com