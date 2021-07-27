Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Rugs with Deals Starting at Just $9

Shop

By Isabel Garcia
July 26, 2021 09:00 PM
A simple way to give any room in your home an instant upgrade is by adding a rug. Whether you want to give your living room a pop of color, add a boho feel to your bedroom, or elevate your outdoor space, there's a rug out there for every need. 

While rugs offer an easy refresh to your home, they tend to cost a hefty chunk of change. So if you're in the market for one, now's the best time to shop because Amazon is having a huge sale on rugs with deals that start at just $9. From round jute rugs to colorful rugs, the sale is packed with a wide variety of discounted rugs. Ahead, we rounded up the best deals to shop, including markdowns on plush rugs, rugs with contemporary prints, indoor-outdoor rugs, and more. 

Ideal for your living room or bedroom, the top-rated NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Rug, which comes in a variety of colors and sizes, has racked up more than 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The light multi color is currently on sale in select sizes, with prices starting at just $17. Another popular on-sale rug that works in various spaces is the Tara Bohemian Rug made by Artistic Weavers. It's power-loomed, so it can hold up in high-traffic areas, including the kitchen, living room, dining room, and even hallways. 

If you're looking for a soft rug that will add texture to your space, check out shag rugs like this NuLoom one that's made of plush polypropylene fibers. On sale in some sizes in the color white, the rug features a clean geometric design in gray. There's also a customer-favorite plush rug by Unique Loom that comes in bright colors like periwinkle, which is on sale in some sizes as well.

A selection of versatile indoor-outdoor rugs that will instantly upgrade your outdoor space are also discounted. If you're looking to add dimension to your patio, go for this woven rug with a striped pattern. Right now, it's marked down from $64.90 to $52.10. For a bolder design, try this flat woven rug with a geometric print that's currently 50 percent off. And if you're in the market for something more simple, this flatweave rug in the navy and light blue color is on sale in select sizes. 

There's no end date listed for the sale, but stock is running low on many of these popular rugs. So if you find something you love, don't hesitate to shop before it sells out, or the deal ends. 

