Amazon Quietly Put Hundreds of Rugs on Sale for Up to 77% Off
Considering they can help anchor rooms, muffle noise, and protect floors, rugs are super practical home decor staples. But if you've ever shopped for one, you know that it can get pricey, which is why it's a good idea to keep an eye out for rugs on sale. As luck would have it, Amazon currently has hundreds of discounted rugs on its site starting at just $18, so now's a good time to buy.
Whether you're in the market for an area rug to pull together an entire living area or an accent rug to liven up an empty space, Amazon's sale includes all kinds of styles — like distressed, shag, and jute rugs — for up to 77 percent off.
Shop 10 Rug Deals on Amazon:
- Loloi II Loren Collection Traditional 7'6" by 9'6" Area Rug, $160.78–$329 (orig. $689– $499)
- Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion 5'3" by 7'3" Area Rug, $63.31–$157.71(orig. $180)
- Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection 4' by 6' Area Rug, $56 (orig. $148.58)
- NuLoom Ansley Lattice Textured Tassel 4' by 6' Rug, $57.97 (orig. $112)
- Loloi II Skye Collection 3'6" by 5'6" Accent Rug, $47.99 (orig. $149)
- Maples Rugs Distressed Vintage Non-Slip 2' x 6' Runner, $27.77 (orig. $29.99)
- NuLoom Hand Woven Chunky Jute 4' by 6' Rug, $72.33 (orig. $209)
- Rugshop Modern Distressed Boxes 2' by 3' Rug, $18.43 (orig. $39.99)
- Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan 5'3" by 7'6" Area Rug, $50–$74.85 (orig. $145)
- Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Starlight Indoor-Outdoor 7'9" by 10'2" Area Rug, $147.04 (orig. $202.72)
A bunch of area rugs are marked down, and one standout is the Loloi II Loren Power Traditional rug, which has a distressed design featuring shades of light blue, russet, and red. Durable and soft, the power-loomed rug is made of 100 percent polyester, and since it's low-pile, it's easy to clean and position under furniture. Right now, it's available at a major discount in select colorways, including a whopping 77 percent off in slate. Another option with a vintage, well-worn look is the Artistic Weavers Janine Medallion rug that's currently up to 65 percent off (a nearly $120 markdown). Featuring a medium pile, it's machine-woven with 100 percent polypropylene fiber, a synthetic material that's stain-resistant, fade-resistant, and easy to spot clean — meaning this rug should last you for years to come.
Buy It! Loloi II Loren Collection Traditional 7'6" by 9'6" Area Rug, $160.78–$329 (orig. $499–$689); amazon.com
Buy It! Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion 5'3" by 7'3" Area Rug,$63.31–$157.71 (orig. $180); amazon.com
If you want to add more dimension into your living spaces, there are a slew of textured rugs on sale, too. One customer-favorite pick is the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection rug that's available in 22 colors. It has more than 27,700 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving about the quality and softness.
People also swear by the NuLoom Ansley Lattice Textured rug that has high and low weaving patterns and braided tassels on two ends. "This rug exceeded my expectations," one shopper wrote, adding that it "looks expensive and is so soft to walk on." Some reviewers point out that the beige color, in particular, warms up their space and easily matches with neutral decor.
Buy It! Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection 4' by 6' Area Rug, $56 (orig. $148.58); amazon.com
Buy It! NuLoom Ansley Lattice Textured Tassel 4' by 6' Rug, $57.97 (orig. $112); amazon.com
For an easy way to decorate smaller bare spaces, try an accent rug. Whether you place it in your entryway or below your kitchen sink, the Loloi II Skye Collection rug will make any area more welcoming. For narrow spaces, opt for a runner, like the Maples Rugs Distressed Vintage Non-Slip rug that you can get for less than $30.
Check out more can't-miss deals below, or head to Amazon to browse the entire selection. Though there's no end date listed for the rug sale, popular sizes and colors are bound to sell out, so shop your favorites while they're still available for less.
Buy It! Loloi II Skye Collection 3'6" by 5'6" Accent Rug, $47.99 (orig. $149); amazon.com
Buy It! Maples Rugs Distressed Vintage Non-Slip 2' x 6' Runner, $27.77 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! NuLoom Hand Woven Chunky Jute 4' by 6' Rug, $72.33 (orig. $209); amazon.com
Buy It! Rugshop Modern Distressed Boxes 2' by 3' Rug, $18.43 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan 5'3" by 7'6" Area Rug, $50–$74.85 (orig. $145); amazon.com
Buy It! Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Starlight Indoor-Outdoor 7'9" by 10'2" Area Rug, $147.04 (orig. $202.72); amazon.com