Amazon Quietly Put Hundreds of Rugs on Sale for Up to 77% Off

A bunch of area rugs are marked down, and one standout is the Loloi II Loren Power Traditional rug, which has a distressed design featuring shades of light blue, russet, and red. Durable and soft, the power-loomed rug is made of 100 percent polyester, and since it's low-pile, it's easy to clean and position under furniture. Right now, it's available at a major discount in select colorways, including a whopping 77 percent off in slate. Another option with a vintage, well-worn look is the Artistic Weavers Janine Medallion rug that's currently up to 65 percent off (a nearly $120 markdown). Featuring a medium pile, it's machine-woven with 100 percent polypropylene fiber, a synthetic material that's stain-resistant, fade-resistant, and easy to spot clean — meaning this rug should last you for years to come.