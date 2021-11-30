Amazon Put Hundreds of Rugs on Sale for Cyber Monday — Starting at Just $9
In the market for a simple home decor upgrade that will transform any room? Amazon's huge Cyber Monday sale is packed with impressive home deals, including steep discounts on hundreds of rugs.
The mega retailer is currently offering up to 76 percent off popular area rugs of all kinds of styles, including Persian rugs, jute rugs, shag rugs, and more. While they're a home decor staple, rugs can run up hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars. So if you're looking to refresh your living space without shelling out a fortune, keep scrolling to check out standout rug deals at Amazon that start at just $9.
Shop Cyber Monday Rug Deals at Amazon:
- Loloi II Skye Traditional 5' x 7'6" Area Rug, $58.08 (orig. $229)
- Nourison Transitional Bohemian 5'3" x 7'3" Area Rug, $54.55 (orig. $199)
- Safavieh Madison Collection Bohemian Paisley 2'3" x 6' Runner, $26.11 (orig. $108)
- NuLoom Blythe Runner 2' x 8' Runner, $48.39 (orig. $89)
- Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Plush 4' x 6' Area Rug, $79.37 ($288)
- NuLoom Handwoven Chunky Natural Jute Farmhouse 7'6" x 9'6" Area Rug, $139.19 (orig. $239)
- Rugshop Modern Floral Circles 2' x 3' Rug, $8.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection 5' x 8' Area Rug, $52.33 (orig. $79)
- Artistic Weavers Traditional 7'6" x 9'6" Area Rug, $109.52 (orig. $135)
- Unique Loom Del Mar Collection Modern 4' x 6' Area Rug, $37.60 (orig. $63)
For an easy way to pull the bedroom or living room together, you can't go wrong with an area rug with patterned design like the Loloi II Skye Traditional 5' x 7'6″ Area Rug. Marked down from $229 to a little more than $58 in the ivory and berry color, the vintage-style rug looks more expensive than it is, according to customers. If you want a bold design that also incorporates more color into a room, check out the Nourison Transitional Bohemian 5'3″ x 7'3″ Area Rug that's currently 73 percent off.
To transform empty hallways, kitchen floors, or other narrow spaces, opt for the Safavieh Madison Collection Bohemian Paisley 2'3″ x 6' Runner, on sale for a little more than $26. You can also save 46 percent on this NuLoom runner that's designed to hold up in high-traffic areas. Thanks to its power-loomed construction, you can display it in a busy hallway or empty living room space without worrying about everyday wear and tear.
Want to add texture and dimension to your home? Depending on what feel you're looking for, try an ultra-plush shag rug or a handwoven jute rug.
Most of these incredible Cyber Monday deals are just hours away from expiring, so check out the full rug sale at Amazon and keep scrolling to shop our favorite finds.
