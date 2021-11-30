Shop

Amazon Put Hundreds of Rugs on Sale for Cyber Monday — Starting at Just $9

Score up to 76 percent off 
By Isabel Garcia November 29, 2021 07:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In the market for a simple home decor upgrade that will transform any room? Amazon's huge Cyber Monday sale is packed with impressive home deals, including steep discounts on hundreds of rugs 

The mega retailer is currently offering up to 76 percent off popular area rugs of all kinds of styles, including Persian rugs, jute rugs, shag rugs, and more. While they're a home decor staple, rugs can run up hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars. So if you're looking to refresh your living space without shelling out a fortune, keep scrolling to check out standout rug deals at Amazon that start at just $9. 

Shop Cyber Monday Rug Deals at Amazon:

For an easy way to pull the bedroom or living room together, you can't go wrong with an area rug with patterned design like the Loloi II Skye Traditional 5' x 7'6″ Area Rug.  Marked down from $229 to a little more than $58 in the ivory and berry color, the vintage-style rug looks more expensive than it is, according to customers. If you want a bold design that also incorporates more color into a room, check out the Nourison Transitional Bohemian 5'3″ x 7'3″ Area Rug that's currently 73 percent off. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

To transform empty hallways, kitchen floors, or other narrow spaces, opt for the Safavieh Madison Collection Bohemian Paisley 2'3″ x 6' Runner, on sale for a little more than $26. You can also save 46 percent on this NuLoom runner that's designed to hold up in high-traffic areas. Thanks to its power-loomed construction, you can display it in a busy hallway or empty living room space without worrying about everyday wear and tear. 

Want to add texture and dimension to your home? Depending on what feel you're looking for, try an ultra-plush shag rug or a handwoven jute rug.   

Most of these incredible Cyber Monday deals are just hours away from expiring, so check out the full rug sale at Amazon and keep scrolling to shop our favorite finds. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Loloi II Skye Traditional 5' x 7'6" Area Rug, $58.08 (orig. $229); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Transitional Bohemian 5'3" x 7'3" Area Rug, $54.55 (orig. $199); amazon.com  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Madison Collection Bohemian Paisley 2'3" x 6' Runner, $26.11 (orig. $108); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Blythe Runner 2' x 8' Runner, $48.39 (orig. $89); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Plush 4' x 6' Area Rug, $79.37 ($288); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Handwoven Chunky Natural Jute Farmhouse 7'6" x 9'6" Area Rug, $139.19 (orig. $239); amazon.com  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Rugshop Modern Floral Circles 2' x 3' Rug, $8.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection 5' x 8' Area Rug, $52.33 (orig. $79); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Artistic Weavers Traditional 7'6" x 9'6" Area Rug, $109.52 (orig. $135); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Del Mar Collection Modern 4' x  6' Area Rug, $37.60 (orig. $63); amazon.com 

Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com