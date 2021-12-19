Amazon Is Having a Major Holiday Sale on Rugs — Up to 80% Off

If you want to anchor a living room or bedroom, there are a slew of area rugs on sale, too. This Unique Loom area rug is a whopping 73 percent off right now. It features a vintage-inspired design and deep hues of burgundy and blue. If you're looking to add dimension to a room, check out this Safavieh area rug that has a tonal color. For dimension, texture, and a pop of color, opt for this handmade jute area rug.