Amazon Is Having a Major Holiday Sale on Rugs — Up to 80% Off
If you're looking for an easy way to refresh your home decor without putting a major dent in your wallet, we suggest checking out Amazon's holiday sale on rugs.
Right now, you can score up to 80 percent off hundreds of rugs. So whether you're in the market for entryway rugs, runners, or area rugs, now's an amazing time to pick up the decor must-have. Ahead, we pulled together some standout deals. Even better, prices start at just $10.
Shop Rug Deals at Amazon:
- Ottomanson Leaves Design 2'3" by 3' Rug, $10.01 (orig. $12.47)
- Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional 2' by 7' Runner, $32.27 (orig. $75.28)
- Rugshop Vintage Distressed Bohemian 2' by 7' Runner, $25.95 (orig. $44.99)
- Unique Loom Utopia Collection 4' by 6' Area Rug, $47.17 (orig. $175.41)
- Safavieh Vision Collection Modern Ombre Tonal 4' by 6' Area Rug, $54.06 (orig. $264)
- Safavieh Cape Cod Collection Handmade Jute 4' by 6' Area Rug, $53.19 (orig. $65.82)
- Nourison Passion Bohemian Abstract 5'3″ Round Rug, $67.80 (orig. $179)
- Unique Loom Chateau Collection 8' by 10' Area Rug, $145.89 (orig. $598)
- NuLoom Contemporary Sherill Wind 2' by 3' Rug, $15.99 (orig. $29)
- Safavieh Crystal Collection 5' by 5' Round Rug, $66.14 (orig. $160.29)
To make your foyer more inviting, opt for a small entryway rug, like the Ottomanson Leaves Design Rug. Designed to hold up in high-traffic areas, the machine-woven nylon rug has a rubber backing and low pile that helps prevent it from catching under doors.
If you're in the market for a longer accent piece, check out the Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional 2-by-7-foot Runner that's currently 57 percent off. "This rug is an excellent addition to our front walkway," one customer wrote. "The size and color are the same as advertised, and the pattern is beautiful."
Thanks to their narrow design, runners also work well in kitchens. Want to add a pop of color? Check out the Rugshop Vintage Distressed Bohemian Runner, which is marked down to $26. Shoppers rave about its vibrant colors and soft feel.
If you want to anchor a living room or bedroom, there are a slew of area rugs on sale, too. This Unique Loom area rug is a whopping 73 percent off right now. It features a vintage-inspired design and deep hues of burgundy and blue. If you're looking to add dimension to a room, check out this Safavieh area rug that has a tonal color. For dimension, texture, and a pop of color, opt for this handmade jute area rug.
There's no word on when the sale ends. So keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite rugs before the savings disappear, and browse the full sale at Amazon.
