Surprise! Amazon Quietly Launched Prime Day-Level Deals on a Bunch of Roombas

Save up to 37 percent 

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 20, 2022 06:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Roomba Sale
Photo: Amazon

If maintaining clean floors is taking up too much time and energy, now's a great time to finally offload the task to a reliable cleaning gadget.

Amazon dropped an under-the-radar sale on iRobot Roombas this weekend with Prime Day-worthy deals. While the discounts last, you can save up to 37 percent on a bunch of best-selling robot vacuums from the popular brand, including models of the Roomba i3 Evo and the Roomba j7. Whether you're shopping for your first robot vacuum or upgrading an outdated one, there are plenty of deals on Roombas for every household.

Shop Roomba Deals at Amazon:

Starting with the most affordable option, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is 27 percent off right now. The popular model, which has more than 8,400 five-star ratings, is ideal for everyday cleaning. With a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, it easily sucks up dust, dirt, and debris from hard floors and carpets.

Amazon Roomba Sale
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $274); amazon.com

It can even detect tougher messes and automatically adjust its cleaner power in high-traffic areas. Its built-in sensors also prevent it from bumping into furniture or falling off stairs. Plus, it'll automatically return to its charging dock when its battery is low.

Shoppers who left five-star ratings for the robot vacuum call it a "game changer" that "cleans thoroughly" — including hard-to-reach spaces. "It gets under furniture and has given me so much peace of mind," one customer wrote. Even pet owners are impressed by the cleaning gadget, with one saying: "It's really saved me a lot of cleaning time and I'm always amazed at the amount of hair it picks up. "

If you hardly want to think about vacuuming your floors, now's the time to invest in a Roomba that not only automatically recharges but also empties itself out all on its own. Thousands of Amazon customers swear by the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum that's marked down by $151, calling it "convenient" and "powerful."

Amazon Roomba Sale
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com

The highly rated vacuum is equipped with strong power to tackle everything from pet hair and crumbs to dust and dirt. To ensure no areas of your floors are missed, the device cleans in straight lines, avoiding furniture. It also has what the brand calls Imprint Smart Mapping that lets it learn and map every room in your home.

There's no word on when this sale will end, but deals this good aren't sticking around forever. So keep scrolling to shop more impressive deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums at Amazon.

Amazon Roomba Sale
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Amazon Roomba Sale
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Amazon Roomba Sale
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $799 ($999.99); amazon.com

Amazon Roomba Sale
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum with Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $399.99 (orig. $639.98); amazon.com

Amazon Roomba Sale
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum with Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $599.99 (orig. $839.98); amazon.com

Amazon Roomba Sale
Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $599 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
roomba sale
Sale Alert! Amazon Quietly Dropped Black Friday-Level Deals on a Bunch of Roombas
Early Prime Day Roomba Deals
Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Roombas — Up to 40% Off
Target Home Sale
Target's Home Sale Has Everything from Trendy Decor to Powerful Vacuums for Up to 50% Off
iRobot Roomba Amazon Sale
Amazon Quietly Put a Bunch of Roomba Robot Vacuums on Sale for Up to 39% Off
vacuuums
Roombas Are as Little as $175 Thanks to These Epic Black Friday Deals
Cyber Week Amazon Deals
The 25 Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Get at Amazon If You Missed Cyber Monday
iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Deal Alert! The Roomba Shoppers Call the Best for 'Lazy People' Is $200 Off at Amazon
Amazon early Black Friday deals
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Has Arrived with 10,000+ Deals — Here Are the 60 Best Starting at $5
Amazon Cyber Monday Main Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Just as Good as Black Friday — and So Many Deals Are Under $50
iRobot Roomba i7, iRobot Roomba i3, iRobot Roomba S9
Roomba Vacuums Are Up to $400 Off in These Impressive Cyber Monday Deals
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Amazon Just Slashed the Price of This Popular Roomba to Its Lowest Price Yet
Prime day vacuum tout
Finally! All the Best Vacuum Deals Happening on Prime Day — Including a Cordless Vacuum for $660 Off
Amazon Self Vacuum
21 Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals That Will Blow You Away — Like a Roomba for $350 Off
Roomba deal
Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Roomba Took Their Floors from 'Dirty' to 'Completely Spotless' 
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon Shoppers Call This Roomba 'Revolutionary,' and It's at Its Lowest Price Ever in This Early Prime Day Deal
Target vacuum cleaners
Target Quietly Marked Down Over 100 Top-Rated Vacuums — Including a Self-Emptying Roomba for $150 Off