Amazon's Ring and Echo Show Bundle is 57% Off — But Only for One More Day
Outfitting and upgrading your home can get expensive, so Black Friday is a great time to get those savings where you can. There are the major doorbuster sales that people wait for with bated breath (TVs, anything Dyson, and major appliances), but on Amazon there are also an endless number of pre-Black Friday micro-sales. One of the best of these is a 57 percent off deal on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Show 5 bundle.
The bundle usually retails for $145 but it's currently on sale for $62 until 8:55 p.m. PT on November 24, which means you have give or take 24 hours to take advantage of the mega-savings. There are two items in the set — the first is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired which has a video camera with night vision, advanced motion detection, two-way talk, Alexa-compatibility, and customizable privacy settings.
Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Show 5, $61.99 (orig. $144.98); amazon.com
If you'll be using the Ring Doorbell alone, notifications can go to your phone or to your Alexa compatible devices. To have it sound and work like a traditional doorbell you will also need a Ring Chime.
Also included in the bundle is the second generation Echo Show 5, a smart home system that does… so many things. The Echo Show is essentially a smart home hub: You can set alarms, see your schedule at a glance, check the news and weather, video call friends and family, watch streaming services, and even use the built-in camera to check in on your home while you're out. Between the two products you can keep up with the Jefferson's and then some. Make the most of the 57 percent off deal before it's over.