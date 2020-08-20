Amazon Reviewers Call This Steam Cleaner and Sanitizer a ‘Miracle Worker’ — and It's Discounted Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The crazy popular tool can sanitize almost every surface in your home without chemicals

While many popular cleaning products continue to be sold out or difficult to find, this in-stock Amazon tool can sanitize almost anything — without chemicals — making it just the thing to add to your 2020 cleaning arsenal.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about the convertible 10-in-one PurSteam steam cleaner, which converts into a handheld cleaner and offers heat-only sanitization. The versatile gadget is Amazon’s best-selling steam cleaner overall and has earned over 8,900 perfect ratings from owners. And here’s the best part: The “miracle worker” functions as a clothing steamer, carpet cleaner, steam mop, and more.

Weighing just two pounds, the lightweight steam cleaner comes with a series of attachments that make it perfect for deep cleaning and eliminating dirt, grime, and germs from carpets, hardwood, tile, furniture, fabrics, glass, stainless steel, grout, and windows. You can also remove its base to use it as a clothing steamer or add the nozzle for a little more oomph to address tougher spots. Owners claim the grout tool is especially impressive.

The included tool set also comes with mop pads, a window squeegee, and various brush attachments, giving you tons of ways to use it around the house. Reviewers also love that it sanitizes all kinds of surfaces, removing bacteria and germs with its powerful heat and steam.

“I love this mop,” one reviewer wrote. “I have a seven-month-old baby who has just started crawling, and so it's really important that my floors are clean. I feel confident about letting my baby crawl on my floors now because I can feel how clean they are, and I love how fresh my house feels!”

“Cleaning my floors is no longer a dreaded chore,” another reviewer chimed in. “It has so many uses from cleaning the kitchen floor, oven, and shower to steaming shirts. It made my hardwood floors look so shiny, [and] it also glides wonderfully across carpet. I absolutely love it.”

For a limited time, shoppers can score a discount on the steam cleaner with the Amazon-exclusive coupon featured in the listing. The retailer hasn’t disclosed how long the offer will last or how many are left in stock, so you’ll want to act fast in order to save and make sure you can get your hands on one.