The proposed service would allow Amazon to compete with other retailers that include similar options, including Lowe's, Wayfair and Best Buy, among others

Amazon Reportedly Testing Service for Which Drivers Would Assemble Furniture Items in Homes

Amazon is reportedly crafting a new furniture-assembly service that would see their delivery drivers building items for customers, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Citing individuals familiar with the situation, the outlet reported that in-home assembly would be a premium service for customers and drivers would put together the furniture as soon it arrives at its destination.

With the new reported service, Amazon delivery drivers would be required to unpack the boxes the item comes in, assemble it, and even take the item back if the customer is not satisfied.

One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Amazon is planning to first bring the service to Virginia and two other unnamed markets.

A representative for Amazon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Should Amazon offer the new service, the move would allow the world's largest online retailer to compete with other retailers that include similar options, including Lowe's, Wayfair and Best Buy, among others.

Currently, Amazon offers select customers the option to schedule another person to assemble their ordered product at a later time.

Citing their sources, Bloomberg also noted that Amazon drivers could potentially be trained to install appliances such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers as well.

In 2020 alone — amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — online furniture and houseware item sales rose by 41%, Bloomberg reported, citing Coresight Research.

The outlet added, however, that select Amazon employees are already upset about the potential new service, with one anonymous employee stating that their employer isn't taking many factors into consideration, such as homes with narrow stairways and fears of catching COVID-19 from close contact customers.