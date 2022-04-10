Craving a Home Refresh? Amazon Dropped New Deals on Organizers for Prime Members
It's that time of year again. Spring cleaning and organizing is officially underway — even celebs are getting down to business. And Amazon's got sales aplenty for those on a mission to spruce up their home.
Amazon dropped new deals exclusively for Prime members through its Just for Prime section, including markdowns on tons of helpful organization solutions. Organizers for every space are discounted, like under-bed storage containers, shoe racks, and drawer dividers. And many come with coupons that can be stacked on top of sale prices, resulting in double discounts.
Amazon Prime Member Deals
- Jerrybox Rotating Makeup Organizer, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Kootek 28-Piece Drawer Organizer Set, $30.59 (orig. $37.99)
- Keebofly Hanging Jewelry Organizer Set, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $33.99)
- Favbal Broom Mop Wall Mount Organizer, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Kadolina Hanging Shower Organizer, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99)
- Ziz Home Under Bed Shoe Organizer Set, $19.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Erone Eight-Tier Shoe Rack Organizer, $20.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Holdn' Storage Wrapping Paper Storage Container, $19.97 (orig. $24.96)
- Vtrin 48-Pair Shoe Tower Organizer, $69.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Simboom Felt Caddy Couch Bed Organizer, $14.69 (orig. $20.99)
While these savings are only for Prime subscribers, anyone can gain access to these deals by signing up for a complimentary 30-day trial of Prime. Members will also get free shipping on eligible items and more than 30 benefits, like access to Prime Video streaming, discounts at Whole Foods, and more.
For those in search of shoe storage solutions, you're in luck. Several options are on sale, and there's a variety of styles. If seasonal shoes need to be tucked away, subscribers can get a set of under-bed organizers with 3,000 five-star ratings for just $20. Tall shoe racks that are perfect for apartments, small spaces, or tiny closets are just $21. And anyone needing something a bit bigger can get this sizable cabinet system with room for 48 pairs on sale for $70.
The most versatile piece of the assortment has to be the Simboom felt caddy, which can be added to beds, couches, armchairs, and desks. It's perfect for corralling clutter that tends to get left out. With pockets for tissues, water bottles, and sizable spaces for everything else, you can use it to house just about anything. Reviewers love it for holding books and other essentials in lieu of a bulky nightstand while others call it the ultimate solution for tech. You'll never lose your remote again if you store it in this handy find.
And these markdowns are just the start. Head to Amazon's Just for Prime hub to put that membership to use and score savings on nearly everything. New deals drop every day, so these sales won't last for long.
