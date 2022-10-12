Only Prime Members Can Get This 'Cute' Tiny Home While It's on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day

Transform this Amazon find into your dream tiny house, she-shed, or home office

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Published on October 12, 2022 10:30 AM

Handy Home Products Windemere 10x12 Do-it-Yourself Wooden Storage Shed with Floor
Photo: Amazon

If you've been dreaming about a simpler way of life, you're hoping to add a guest suite to your property, or perhaps you're in need of extra storage for all of your holiday decor, now's a great time to invest in a backyard tiny home.

Amazon's first Prime Early Access Sale will wrap up tonight, but until then, Prime members can snag thousands of products for less, including Handy Home Products' Windermere backyard shed. And anyone, even non-members, can get in on these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

Buy It! Handy Home Products Windemere Do-it-Yourself Wooden Storage Shed with Floor, $3,310.41 with Prime (orig. $3,799.99); amazon.com

The versatile structure features big windows, a built-in floor, and pre-primed wood, so it's more elevated than your typical shed. It even includes shelving and a loft, making use of its vertical space for more storage. With a few personal touches, it can easily be transformed into a tiny home, guest suite, at-home office, she-shed, and more.

The do-it-yourself kit comes with pre-cut and pre-assembled components, like doors and windows. Both the wood and siding come pre-treated and are ready to weather the elements. According to the brand, you don't have to be an expert carpenter to tackle this project. And since the required tools include pretty common items, like a hammer, drill, and level, you may already have everything you need on hand.

One reviewer shared their experience purchasing and building the Windermere, describing it as "cute" and relatively easy to build. "Instructions are very detailed and [the] shed hasn't been too hard to put together," the reviewer wrote.

The buyer recommended using a nail gun to make the project go smoother and faster, so you may want to grab one before starting. There are several options that are also included in Amazon's member-only sale.

This particular tiny house option is a bit more traditional-looking and cottage-esque, so if you're looking for something more modern, you may want to consider the brand's Palisade style. The simple structure is also included in Amazon's sale for members, putting it at $2,719 for Prime subscribers.

Tiny homes are not new to Amazon, but there are few in the current assortment that come close in price, as these models are on the lower end of the price spectrum. Most are upwards of $6,000 — and often closer to $10,000. And with these Prime Early Access Sale savings that amount to nearly $500, they're even more affordable.

Now that fall is here, it's the ideal time to build your dream tiny home before winter weather arrives. And if you're planning to host guests this holiday season, you'll want to ensure it's set up before folks visit. These exclusive savings will expire tonight at midnight PT, so be sure to add it to your cart and check out before the prices go back up.

