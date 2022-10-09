If you've been holding off purchasing big-ticket cleaning gadgets due to high prices, consider your wait over.

Amazon just dropped a bunch of deals on cleaning devices that will make your floors sparkle. That means you can score major savings on vacuums, steam cleaners, and spin mops before the retailer's Prime Early Access Sale starts on Tuesday, October 11.

With thousands of steep discounts across home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more categories, the 48-hour sale is basically an October Prime Day. To access all the deals from the sale, you'll need a Prime membership. So now's a great time to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, which also comes with fast and free shipping.

But before the huge sale starts in a couple days, you can beat the rush and snag cleaning gadgets from iRobot, Shark, Bissell, Tineco, and more popular brands for up to 78 percent off. To help you get started on savings, we rounded up the best deals on cleaning devices deals happening at Amazon right now.

Best Overall Early Cleaning Gadget Deals

Best Early Cordless Vacuum Deals

In the vacuum category, some of the best deals are on cordless options like the IWoly C150 Vacuum Cleaner. Thanks to a deal and an on-site coupon it's on sale for just $90 — a steal for a stick vacuum, considering they can run you hundreds of dollars.

The lightweight vacuum has three power modes to suck up dust, crumbs, dirt, and debris from hard floors and low-pile carpets. And its motorized floor head has LED lights to illuminate a clear cleaning path, ensuring you don't miss any hidden dust bunnies. Another feature worth noting is the vacuum's sealed four-stage filtration system, which includes a HEPA filter.

You can even use the gadget to clean above-floor messes since it converts into a handheld vacuum. Plus, it comes with attachments for more targeted cleaning. You can use the crevice tool to clean corners, the upholstery nozzle for furniture, and the soft dusting brush for curtains and flat surfaces.

Another impressive deal you won't want to miss out on? The Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping 78 percent off right now. Equipped with 12,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum easily sucks up pet hair, dust, and debris. It has two continuous cleaning speeds (low and high), meaning you won't have to hold down a power button as you clean.

Without a cord to trail, the vacuum is easy to navigate. And the floor head with LED headlights can swivel sideways and up and down, so it's a breeze to maneuver around and under furniture. Reviewers who gave the vacuum a five-star rating say it's "lightweight" "quiet," and "easy to use."

Best Early Spin Mop and Steam Mop Deals

For embedded dirt and sticky spills, opt for a mop. And if you're looking for something that doesn't require as much elbow grease as a classic mop and bucket, try the Bissell SpinWave Cordless Pet Hard Floor Spin Mop. Designed to clean wood, laminate, tile, and other sealed floors, the cordless spin mop has two rotating scrubby pads that do the hard work of scrubbing for you. It also has an on-demand spray that lets you control how much cleaning solution you want to use.

Beyond its cordless design, the vacuum's other features that make it easy to maneuver include its lightweight design and swivel steering. More than 3,000 swear by the "efficient" cleaning gadget for "shiny" floors. One shopper with a golden retriever summed it up: "This machine not only makes the job [of keeping our floors clean] so much easier than mopping, it also does a much better job than the mop."

When it comes to deep cleaning floors, counters, and appliances, it's a good idea to invest in a reliable steam cleaner. So add the McCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner to your cart while it's on sale and has a stackable coupon in the product listing. The large-capacity tank heats water up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit to thoroughly clean grime and dirt.

The steam cleaner has more than 6,600 five-star ratings from reviewers. They say the "powerful" machine is "easy to use," with one writing, "I couldn't believe all of the grime that it removed from tile grout."

Best Early Robot Vacuum Deals

If you want to save time and energy maintaining clean floors, offload the task to a robot vacuum cleaner. And now's a great time to do just that because a bunch of iRobot Roomba vacuums are on sale before the Prime Early Access Sale. One of the most affordable options is the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, which is currently 27 percent off.

The highly rated vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system to clean dirt, dust, and debris from your floors — with barely any effort on your part. You won't even have to worry about it running into furniture or falling off stairs thanks to its built-in sensors. Another convenient feature? When its battery gets low, it will automatically return to its base and recharge.

With the iRobot Home app, you can control the vacuum right from your phone. Our favorite feature is the scheduling tool that lets you plan a cleaning schedule — even when you're not at home. It also connects to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with your voice.

Thousands of shoppers have given it a perfect rating, and many appreciate that it "gets everything," including in hard-to-reach areas like "under beds and couches." Even pet parents are impressed with how much it cleans, with one saying, "I'm shocked by the amount of pet hair and my hair that is picked up along with cat litter tracked from the boxes."

