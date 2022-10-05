Don't Wait! These Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Are Up to 82% Off Now

Upgrading your cookware and kitchen tools can get you a little closer to perfecting every meal in the kitchen. However, giving those go-to pieces a refresher is no easy feat, often taking hours of research and costing a pretty penny. But ahead of its massive two-day holiday sale next week, Amazon is slashing prices in this exact category by up to 82 percent — and we did the research for you.

Whether you're a seasoned home cook with decades-old pans and cutlery or a new homeowner who needs to start fresh, you can find everything you might want or need on sale during Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. The big shopping event is taking place on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, and there will be markdowns on home decor, fashion, tech, beauty, and more.

Although the sale is technically a Prime member-exclusive event, there are no hard and fast rules about who can and cannot shop. Read: Anyone can save during the sale. But if you want to get the best shopping experience, consider signing up for a Prime membership, which grants you access to every deal, plus Prime Video and, of course, free two-day shipping.

But even though the Amazon October sale is right around the corner, there's no reason you should wait to save, especially if you're on the hunt for kitchen deals. There are already wow-worthy sales hiding within Amazon's hidden Outlet storefront on cookware, appliances, food storage containers, and furniture from top brands like Rachael Ray, T-Fal, Cuisinart, Crux, and more.

We pulled out the standout deals from this section below, and the products on our lists start at just $13.

Best Cookware Deals

When fall comes around, there's nothing better than eating a cozy meal that warms your belly (and your soul), like a chunky beef stew, a fancy mac and cheese, or chicken pot pie from scratch. And you can make those like a pro with the T-Fal cast iron casserole, which is 33 percent off right now. Crafted from enameled cast iron, the pot provides even heating and keeps that temperature locked in, ensuring your thick and layered dishes are cooked throughout.

If this is your first time getting into cooking, or you've decided it's time to put your old cookware to rest, you might as well go with a set, like this 11-piece one from NutriChef. It's loved by hundreds of shoppers, who confirm in their reviews that it is durable, has good heat retention, and is easy to clean. The set comes with the essentials, including an 8-inch and an 11-inch frying pan, two lidded Dutch ovens, a sauce pan, and three basic kitchen utensils, all for just $75.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Kitchen appliances are wonderful time savers because most of them do the work for you with just a push of a button. This sleek air fryer from Bella is one of those hard-working appliances: It can make chicken wings, roasted Brussels sprouts, fries, salmon, and more — just adjust the temperature dial and choose the cook time before going about your business. When you return? Crisp, crunchy food that's ready to eat. The air fryer has earned more than 1,200 five-star ratings, and people say it produces better meals than restaurants.

And if you have a sweet tooth, you'll use this stand mixer often. The popular Dash appliance can mix ingredients, knead dough, and whip batter so that you don't have to. It has five speeds, a tilting head, and a stainless steel mixing bowl that can go right in the dishwasher. The Dash mixer is also pretty compact compared to similar models on the market, which is one of many reasons why shoppers call it an "extremely great little mixer." It comes in five fun colors, and the red option currently offers the highest discount at 53 percent off.

Best Storage and Organization Deals

With kids and grandkids coming home for the holidays, chances are you're bracing yourself for a messier-than-usual pantry and refrigerator. Keep everything in its proper place with these storage bins that section off fruits, vegetables, and snacks into their own spaces. The clear containers make it easy to identify contents, and they have cut-out holes on the sides that act like handles for easy access.

Another nice option are these wired baskets that can double as decor. The set of two black wire baskets has an industrial appearance, and you can place the baskets in your pantry or along open shelving to store chips, loose tools, or really anything that needs tidying up. You can get them for up to 30 percent off at Amazon.

Best Dining Furniture Deals

To accommodate the whole family for dinner, go with a generously sized table with benches that can comfortably seat a crowd. This farmhouse-style three-piece dining set from Zinus, made with warm pine wood, comes with a table and two backless benches and is 37 percent off right now. Thousands of reviewers love this set, especially those who live in small homes, because of its compact style; the benches and tuck underneath the table once you're done eating, freeing up space to clear the table.

And if you already have your ideal table, but need some chairs to go with it, consider these ergonomic chairs from Armen Living. The seat and backrest are rounded, giving you support while you sit. They also take up less room than you might think thanks to their armless construction and slightly angled feet. The best part? Each chair is a whopping 64 percent off.

All of these discounts aren't officially even part of the two-day sale. Want to see what else is on sale right now, before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale? Browse through Amazon's Outlet storefront for even more sales on everything else in your life.

