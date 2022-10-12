A good Amazon sale is nothing if not a home cook's dream. Big events like Prime Day and Black Friday are always brimming with kitchen discounts on the brands shoppers know and love — and it turns out that October's Prime Day-like sale is no different.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends today, October 12, which means you have just hours to scoop up discounts on the best air fryers, cookware, kitchen knives, coffee makers, and soda makers. In the final hours of this sale, prices on Ninja, KitchenAid, Keurig, and more are going for up to 67 percent off.

One thing that's noticeable about the best kitchen deals on Amazon, listed below, is that most of these sale prices are only accessible with a Prime membership. But signing up is easy (and free for the first 30 days), and college students and those on qualified government assistance can save on their subscriptions.

Best Kitchen Deals:

Starting with a kitchen status symbol, a top-rated KitchenAid Stand Mixer is more than $100 off at this Amazon Prime Day sale. The countertop celebrity is beloved by breadmakers, cake bakers, and pasta creators for its sturdy build and reliable results.

This particular version of the tilt-head stand mixer comes with a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl and three attachments. And at this discounted price, it's available in several rich shades, including retro mint, candy apple red, and a sleek matte black that belongs in an influencer's next viral recipe video.

"I love that we chose this mini version rather than a larger version," one shopper enthused in their review of the Amazon best-seller. "We are a family of three and it's perfect for us. Perfect for baking cakes, pancake mix, etc."

Buy It! Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer, $259.99 with Prime (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Looking to spend under $100 on a kitchen upgrade? Then turn to T-Fal's nonstick cookware set, which is an incredible value at Amazon right now. It's on sale for $56, which puts each item in the 12-piece set at under $5 apiece. That includes a 7.75-inch pan, an 11-inch pan, 1- and 2-quart saucepans with lids, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a griddle, and three utensils.

The "thermo spot indicator" is instantly recognizable, turning the center of pots and pans red when they're ready to use. But what you may not realize about this T-Fal cookware is that it's dishwasher-safe, saving you time in the kitchen. For best results, the brand recommends rubbing in some cooking oil before using the nonstick surface for the first time.

Buy It! T-Fal Signature Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware 12-Piece Set, $55.99 with Prime (orig. $88.99); amazon.com

And if you're just here for the cheapest things you can buy on Amazon, don't leave without adding this easy-to-use milk frother to your cart. Our lab testers say it's the best value in its category, and that was before it went on sale for $10 for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Buy It! Powerlix Electric Milk Frother, $9.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals:

Can't get enough kitchen finds? Keep scrolling to see the best kitchen deals at Amazon before the Prime member sale is over.

Buy It! Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $75.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack, $21.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $399.95 with Prime (orig. $629.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set, $149.95 (orig. $169.95); amazon.com

Buy It! SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, $62.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Single Serve, $109.99 with Prime (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

