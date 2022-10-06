Our Favorite Quiet Vacuum Is on Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before October's Prime Day Begins

With fall and winter swiftly approaching, it may be time to upgrade your vacuum to better clean the space you'll be spending more time in. If you live in an apartment with thin walls, or if you like to clean without disturbing anyone else in the house, you're probably looking for a quiet vacuum — one where the lower noise level doesn't mean lower suction power.

Editors came together in the PEOPLE Tested lab to evaluate over 50 vacuums in the name of discovering the best of the best, and the Kenmore DS4095 Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum came out on top as the quietest vacuum of the bunch. In addition to how tolerable the noise level was (only 65 decibels, a level that normal conversation is usually held at), our testers appreciated the cordless vacuum's lightweight feel and ergonomic design.

And it's secretly on sale ahead of the second Amazon Prime Day of the year. And not just on sale, but at its lowest price we've seen in a while — under $150 when you apply the Amazon coupon on the product page.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be a great time to grab those pricey household items you've been eyeing, like vacuums. But if you've been looking for a whisper-quiet vacuum on sale, we'd recommend adding the Kenmore stick vacuum to your cart now while you can tack on this sneaky coupon for $30 off. Many high-quality vacuums cost anywhere between $250 and $500, making this model a steal.

This machine is made up of two main components: the cordless stick body and an easy-reach wand. These two parts can be used together to vacuum large surfaces like floors with ease, or taken apart to reveal the handheld vacuum, which can get into small spaces, like corners, between couch cushions,nooks of furniture and more. It also comes with an extra-large dust cup that can hold up to 50 percent more dust and debris than that of most other cordless vacuums, meaning you'll make less frequent stops to empty it.

And even on its turbo suction mode that our testers said "worked better in every way" compared to Shark vacuums, it was whisper-quiet when used in our lab.

"This was by far the quietest vacuum I have ever heard," our tester raved. "I could hold a low-level conversation from about 10 feet away clearly without competing with the noise of the vacuum."

Being one of the seven vacuums to rank out of 50 contenders is no small feat — in other words, this vacuum is causing a lot of commotion, despite its quiet nature. So whether you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner that can fly under the radar with the rest of your household or simply are looking for some great savings at Amazon before the October sale, you shouldn't wait.

Score the Kenmore DS4095 Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon while it has a hidden $30-off coupon below.

