Our Favorite Quiet Vacuum Is on Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before October's Prime Day Begins

 It’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the Kenmore cordless vacuum in a while

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia

Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kenmore DS4095 Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum with EasyReach Wand Tout
Photo: Amazon

With fall and winter swiftly approaching, it may be time to upgrade your vacuum to better clean the space you'll be spending more time in. If you live in an apartment with thin walls, or if you like to clean without disturbing anyone else in the house, you're probably looking for a quiet vacuum — one where the lower noise level doesn't mean lower suction power.

Editors came together in the PEOPLE Tested lab to evaluate over 50 vacuums in the name of discovering the best of the best, and the Kenmore DS4095 Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum came out on top as the quietest vacuum of the bunch. In addition to how tolerable the noise level was (only 65 decibels, a level that normal conversation is usually held at), our testers appreciated the cordless vacuum's lightweight feel and ergonomic design.

And it's secretly on sale ahead of the second Amazon Prime Day of the year. And not just on sale, but at its lowest price we've seen in a while — under $150 when you apply the Amazon coupon on the product page.

Kenmore DS4095 Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum with EasyReach Wand
Amazon

Buy It! Kenmore DS4095 Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum, $144.28 with coupon (orig. $174.28); amazon.com

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will be a great time to grab those pricey household items you've been eyeing, like vacuums. But if you've been looking for a whisper-quiet vacuum on sale, we'd recommend adding the Kenmore stick vacuum to your cart now while you can tack on this sneaky coupon for $30 off. Many high-quality vacuums cost anywhere between $250 and $500, making this model a steal.

This machine is made up of two main components: the cordless stick body and an easy-reach wand. These two parts can be used together to vacuum large surfaces like floors with ease, or taken apart to reveal the handheld vacuum, which can get into small spaces, like corners, between couch cushions,nooks of furniture and more. It also comes with an extra-large dust cup that can hold up to 50 percent more dust and debris than that of most other cordless vacuums, meaning you'll make less frequent stops to empty it.

And even on its turbo suction mode that our testers said "worked better in every way" compared to Shark vacuums, it was whisper-quiet when used in our lab.

"This was by far the quietest vacuum I have ever heard," our tester raved. "I could hold a low-level conversation from about 10 feet away clearly without competing with the noise of the vacuum."

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Being one of the seven vacuums to rank out of 50 contenders is no small feat — in other words, this vacuum is causing a lot of commotion, despite its quiet nature. So whether you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner that can fly under the radar with the rest of your household or simply are looking for some great savings at Amazon before the October sale, you shouldn't wait.

Score the Kenmore DS4095 Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon while it has a hidden $30-off coupon below.

Kenmore DS4095 Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum with EasyReach Wand Testing
People / Dera Burreson

Buy It! Kenmore DS4095 Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum, $144.28 with coupon (orig. $174.28); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
vacuum cleaners
Amazon Just Dropped a Bunch of Showstopping Vacuum Deals Before the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 76% Off
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Deal Alert! This $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $130 at Amazon Right Now
Best Pet Hair Vacuums
The 7 Best Pet Hair Vacuums of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for $120 at Amazon with a Secret Code, and Shoppers Say It's 'Quite Impressive'
Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
'Dust Bunnies Don't Have a Chance' Against This Cordless Stick Vacuum, Shoppers Say — and It's 40% Off Today
Moolan Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Never Tried a Cordless Stick Vacuum Before? This One Is on Sale at Amazon for Just $108
ROIDMI S2 435W 23500Pa Powerful Suction Stick Vacuum
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Lots of Power' Is a Whopping 42% Off at Amazon
EICOBOT High Efficiency Stick Vacuum
Deal Alert! A $280 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call the 'Best Housekeeping Tool' Is Just $80 at Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Deal Alert! This $700 Stick Vacuum That 'Works Like a Charm' Is Just $130 at Amazon Right Now
Tineco A10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Lightweight Tineco Cordless Vacuum That's 'Easy to Maneuver' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Inse cordless stick vacuum
Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Are 'Honestly So Impressed' by This Stick Vacuum, Now on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen Yet
Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Thanks to Double Discounts, This Lightweight Stick Vacuum Is Just $89 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Roomba Sale
Surprise! Amazon Quietly Launched Prime Day-Level Deals on a Bunch of Roombas
Bissell Sale Tout
It's National Dog Month! 6 Bissell Vacuums That Are Ready to Tackle Pet Hair, All on Sale at Amazon Now
Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Stick Vacuum with 'Terrific Suction' Is on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon Right Now