The Prime Early Access Sale Isn't Here Yet, but Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towels Are 49% Off Now

Ahead of Amazon's newly announced upcoming sale, there are steep deals across the site, including one on the best-selling set of luxury bath towels. That's right: The Hammam Linen Four-Piece Cotton Towel Set is a whopping 49 percent off now.

If you've yet to hear about Amazon's latest massive sale event, allow us to inform you. The Prime Early Access Sale is a brand new event happening October 11 and 12, and it'll feature huge deals on thousands of products in every category. Think Prime Day, but in the fall, which means early access to low prices on all the holiday gifts you'll be buying, plus deals on everyday essentials. The sale is exclusive to Prime members, so make sure your membership is up to date for the big days.

However, if you're trying to shop now and don't want to pay full price, you don't have to wait for great deals. Even in these weeks leading up to the new event, Amazon is dropping some major pre-sale discounts that are just as good as the ones you'll find day-of. That includes this nearly half-off markdown on some of Amazon shoppers' absolute favorite bath towels.

Buy It! Hammam Linen Four-Piece Cotton Towel Set, $40.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

The 27 by 54-inch towels are made with quality in mind. Their 100 percent Turkish cotton fabric is absorbent, durable, and perfectly soft for drying off after a shower. (Try finishing a lovely, relaxing shower with a towel that's scratchy or totally non-absorbent: It's a total mood-ruiner.)

According to many shoppers, these towels match the quality they find in an upscale hotel — fluffy but still lightweight, with a chic double-stitch design. You can choose from 12 colors, so there should be at least one that matches your bathroom's design scheme. Shades range from a classic bright white to fun pops like coral and teal, and while every color is on sale as of this writing, the steepest discount is on the clean and simple white.

It's no surprise that these "luxurious" towels now have over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, considering how much shoppers love them. One reviewer praised that they were "just what was needed to replace some older towels." They also added, "So glad I bought them."

Another reviewer attested to their durability: "I have a weekly summer rental so they get a lot of washes. So far the product seems to hold up."

A third reviewer raved, "I immediately threw away my old towels and replaced them with these, which are fluffy and absorbent."

You can shop the Hammam Linen Cotton Bath Towel Sets now while a set of four is up to 49 percent off ahead of Amazon's brand new Prime Early Access Sale. Keep scrolling to see more colors.

