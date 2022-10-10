There's nothing better on a chilly night than sitting around a fire with friends, beverages, and s'mores. Now that fall is officially here and the nights are becoming cooler, you might want to invest in a fire pit while they're on sale during Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale.

Several types of fire pits are up to 54 percent off right now, including wood burning, propane, tabletop, and portable fire pits that are great for practically any outdoor space. And our list of deals accommodates a variety of budgets with prices starting at just $36. Keep reading to see all the fire pits that'll upgrade your backyard and patio space without having to hire professionals.

Fire Pit Deals

Similar to Amazon Prime Day that has been taking place every year since 2015, the Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day shopping event filled with thousands of deals that last from now until tomorrow, October 12. Some deals are available to everyone, but the best ones will be exclusive to those with a Prime membership. You can sign up at any time even during the sale and it'll also get you access to other perks like fast shipping, Prime video, music, and much more.

Although you can find incredible discounts in just about every category including home, fashion, tech, and kitchen, we're focusing on fire pits since now's the prime time to use them. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose which one is right for your space, but we've curated a list of all the best ones that are on sale to make things easier for you. (Before making a purchase, we advise checking your local laws on open flame fire pits to ensure a fire pit is safe for your area.)

Fire pits are fun to have as part of your backyard oasis, but safety should always be the top priority before actually starting the fire. When choosing a spot in your backyard to put the fire pit, you should assess the area to find somewhere that's paved or filled with rock and dirt. You'll also want to be sure it's far enough away from your house and not directly underneath power lines and trees. The last thing you want is for a spark to fly and cause a hazardous scene.

If you enjoy nature and doing things the old fashioned way, then a wood burning fire pit is probably at the top of your list. This type of fire pit might take a little more effort at first, but they're also the cheapest to use in the long run since you don't need to keep buying propane tanks. Plus, firewood is relatively cheap to buy or easy to find depending on where you live.

The Winwent Outdoor Fire Pit in particular is a great choice because it comes with all the accessories you need including a spark screen, waterproof cover, and poker stick. The spark screen should be used at all times to help contain the fire and prevent embers from flying and the poker stick allows you to move the wood without burning yourself. We recommend using the waterproof cover after every use once the pit is cool and cleaned out. For under $100, this fire pit is a steal.

Buy It! Winwend Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit with Spark Screen, $99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Not everyone wants to spend time gathering materials and building a fire, and we don't blame you — but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the fun. The Ciays Propane Gas Fire Pit is a great alternative that takes little to no effort to get started. It already comes with lava rock, so all you'll need is a propane tank, which you'll need to purchase separately if you don't already have one. What's nice about a gas fire pit is you can choose how big the flames are and it can immediately be turned off with the turn of a knob making it super easy to control.

It even has a compartment and lid that encloses a propane tank to keep it out of sight. Not only is this feature great for aesthetics, but it also helps keep it out of reach of children, who should always be supervised around an open flame.

Buy It! Ciays Propane Outdoor Gas Fire Pit, $189.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

A tabletop fire pit is the way to go for those who don't have a ton of space to work with, like this now-$100 option. It runs on fuel instead of a large propane tank and is super compact so it can easily be stored or transported from one location to another. It can burn for up to one hour at a time and can be used indoors or outdoors making it incredibly versatile. One shopper described it as "convenient" and added that it's great for their patio since it's a smaller space.

Plus, it has a felt base that prevents the heat from damaging your table. Each fire pit comes with a stainless steel extinguisher tool that quickly puts out the flame without any smoke as well. Choose between a smooth concrete exterior or two textured options that measure approximately 14 inches long and four inches wide. No matter which one you pick, it'll make a great centerpiece for a dining room table or patio table.

Buy It! Roundfire Large Rectangle Tabletop Fire Pit, $99.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Some people use a fire pit as a hangout spot to converse with friends and enjoy a few beverages while others might use it to make delicious food — aside from just hot dogs and marshmallows. With the Bali Outdoors Fire Pit, you can grill burgers, steaks, potatoes, and more over an open flame to give your food a smoky flavor. The cooking grill attachment has a 360-degree swivel stand that moves up and down, and can easily be removed when you're done making food.

One five-star reviewer said it helped them prepare the "most flavorful meat" they've ever had, and added that it's "nice as a fire pit, too."

Buy It! Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit, $169.81 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Although a majority of the deals at the Prime Early Access Sale are exclusive to Prime members, most of the fire pits on our list are available to everyone at their sale places, but the deals won't last long. Now's the time to add a fire pit to your cart while they're on major sale whether it's for yourself or as a gift. There's no such thing as too much of a head start on holiday shopping, after all.

Buy It! Pleasant Hearth Martin Extra Deep Wood Burning Fire Pit, $82.21 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sunjoy Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit, $135.75 (orig. $238); amazon.com

Buy It! Outland Living Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit, $133.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit, $199 (orig. $248.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yangming Propane Fire Pit Table, $198.92 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Buy It! InnFinest Outdoor Fire Pit Set, $160.96 (orig. $229.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Portable Outdoor Wood Fire Pit, $82.70 (orig. $134.99); amazon.com

