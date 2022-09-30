Amazon Is Loaded with Steep Price Cuts on Home Organization Staples Ahead of the New Prime Early Access Sale

If you missed out on any of the most anticipated deals during Amazon's Prime Day this summer, don't give up yet. Well before the bustle of holiday shopping takes off, Amazon has granted us another shot to scoop up massive discounts on products in every category. Its newly announced Prime Early Access Sale takes place on October 11 and 12, and includes insane savings — but only for Prime members.

However, just because the event is slotted for two days doesn't mean there aren't similarly impressive deals to shop in the weeks leading up to the event. In fact, you'll see plenty of steep markdowns on all categories, and we're here to show you the best of the best.

As the weather gets cooler and wetter, we're spending more days inside our homes and many of us are probably starting to feel the itch to tidy and organize. With plenty of incredible home organization inspo coming at us on TikTok and Instagram, it's hard not to want to try out some hacks for yourself. Whether it's reorganizing a closet to fit everything with ease, refreshing your bathroom storage, or revamping your kitchen and pantry to make cooking so much easier, organizing can be one of the most satisfying ways to spend a fall weekend.

Thankfully, Amazon has you covered when it comes to all the products that make decluttering possible, from attractive drawers and containers to smarter ways to store just about everything. Plus, with these early deals settling in before the big Early Access Sale days, you can get everything you need at prices up to 57 percent off.

There are lots of amazing deals to take advantage of, and prices as low as $9, so shop now before your favorites are gone. You'll thank yourself when you have a super organized house before holiday get-togethers start filling up your calendar.

Best Kitchen Organization Deals

A perfectly organized kitchen is about as satisfying as it gets. If your current setup involves lots of chaotic lids and jumbled spice jars, don't give up quite yet. All it may take to have a smoothly running space are a few smart products that get things in their proper places.

Take, for example, the Ordora cabinet organizer, currently a whopping 40 percent off. The genius organizer lets you stack all your pots and pans in a much smaller space, rather than having them fall all over a cabinet. The tool has received a lot of love from Amazon reviewers, too, with some calling it a "game changer."

Frankly, there isn't much of anything you can't find on Amazon when it comes to straightening up. The retailer has tools to better organize your plastic sandwich and storage bags, your cutting boards, and your canned foods, each one freeing up space and making things easier to find the next time you need them. And for those who have been inspired by the viral TikToks of ultra-organized fridges, you can tackle the task for yourself with an eight-piece set of clear fridge storage containers. They're the Amazon best-seller in its category for a reason, with users saying the bins made their lives "easier." "I like how you can organize each bin for something in the fridge. Going to get some bins for my pantry and my bathroom," one reviewer wrote.

Best Bathroom Organization Deals

The bathroom can be a space of zen, calm, and relaxation — or total mess and chaos. But the fine line between the two often comes down to how tidy your bathroom is. Are you able to find a new toothbrush or first aid essentials at a moment's notice? Can you easily tell when you're running low on relaxing bath supplies?

Amazon has no shortage of marked-down options for those who have a disorganized bathroom in their homes, and with a few choice products, you can have the spa-like bathroom of your dreams. Organize the mess of extra products and cleaning solutions under the sink with a two-tier organizer with loads of room. Make the most of counter space with an extra shelf that's stylish and doubles how much you can fit on your tabletop.

You can even make all of your bathroom basics, from cotton swabs to facial pads and tampons, look chic by putting them in individual apothecary-style jars. This four-piece set, which is 36 percent off, is a best-seller on Amazon with 19,000 five-star ratings and it's "perfect for small spaces," according to reviewers. If you prefer a glass jar option, this other set of two jars comes with a bamboo tray and can not only store your bathroom basics, but it will also add a little extra style to your counter.

Best Closet Organization Deals

Closets have fewer outside eyes on them and therefore might get set aside in favor of getting other parts of the house in order. But for the sake of your own ability to get ready easily, find what you need, and love your space, organizing the closet is a must-do — and we've rounded up more great Amazon deals to help you accomplish it.

We love the idea of adding simple products that store your clothes more compactly in drawers, like this multi-pack of organizers that tuck your socks and underwear into tight, individual boxes. Or, you can use this genius pants hanger to store five pairs in the space usually taken up by just one. Similarly, this multi-item hanger from Doiown holds up to four pieces at a time. While many use it for skirts, they're very multi-purpose, with a reviewer calling them a "great space saver for men's shorts."

As for the extra clothes you want to tuck away in the off-season, there is a great deal on a six-pack of extra large storage bags, which are perfect for neatly filling with those tank tops and shorts that aren't getting used, and can slide into the empty spaces of your closet. Or you can organize your shoes and extra clothes with a multi-purpose tiered storage system that combines a shoe rack and storage drawers. Shoppers love it for a wide range of uses, including one who suggested a smart option: "I use this for my blankets and pillows for guests. It fits well in our spare bedroom closet and keeps everything looking neat and organized."

Clearly, there are loads of deals to take advantage of even before the new Prime Early Access Sale begins, so start shopping home organization essentials now so you can focus on other must-snag deals on October 11 and 12.

